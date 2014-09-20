Week 3 Cheat Sheet

Sunday's rookie matchup to watch. Verrett, the San Diego Chargers cornerback, has been as solid as you would want a first-round CB to be in his first two weeks -- Pro Football Focus has him rated as their fifth overall cornerback at the moment. Hopefully we get to see a lot of him on fellow rookie Sammy Watkins. The Bills rookie receiver has been EJ Manuel's best field-stretching target through two weeks. Watkins' dynamic ability has the potential to wreck havoc on the Chargers' secondary. However, if Verrett and Co. are able to slow down Watkins, they could force Manuel back into check-down mode.