Around the NFL

Week 3 bold predictions: Mark Sanchez time in Philly

Published: Sep 25, 2015 at 05:00 AM

It's time for another round of bold predictions from the Around The NFL team. Remember, these predictions are not for the faint of heart.

Sam Bradford gets benched

I'm not counting the Eagles out of the NFC East derby, but I expect Philly to tumble against the Jets on Sunday. Dipping to 0-3, Chip Kelly will turn to his trusty backup in Mark Sanchez. Why? Because another ho-hum game from Sam Bradford will give the coach no other choice. Bradford currently ranks dead last in Total QBR. He's hovering near the Gabbert Zone with 6.29 yards per attempt and simply doesn't resemble the refreshingly aggressive preseason passer who had us so excited before real games began. He'll be back, but it's time for the Eagles to try something new under center. -- Marc Sessler

Hard Knock Life: Texans to fall to 0-3

The Texans have lost two games by two scores to two lackluster opponents. I've seen a lot of folks this week assume that Houston will get on track against one of the worst teams in the league this week (Tampa Bay) without considering that the Texans could be one of the worst teams in the league. The Bucs have the better quarterback in this game, and a burgeoning running game with Doug Martin. The Texans, not unlike the Saints last week, could make the Bucs defense look dangerous again. -- Gregg Rosenthal

Jaguars will finish within a TD of Patriots

This has nothing to do with a lack of motivation from the New England Patriots, but it does have everything to do with a Jacksonville Jaguars team that is coming along rather nicely this season. Blake Bortles is making better decisions with the football and Gus Bradley's defense is finally delivering on some of its promise. We're not saying there will be an upset, but we are saying that come Sunday night, we'll all be in agreement that this is not a Jaguars team from a year ago. *-- Conor Orr *

Patriots drop 50 points on Jaguars

This will be the week we start hearing talk that the Patriots could have a historically great season on offense. And that's because The Hooded One's minions are about to drop a 50-burger on the outclassed Jaguars, who won't be able to get out of Foxborough fast enough on Sunday night. The 2007 Patriots scored 589 points on the back of historically great seasons from Tom Brady and Randy Moss. Asking this team to scale those heights might be a stretch, but Rob Gronkowski gives Brady another once-in-a-generation playmaker smack in the middle of his prime. Pray for the Jaguars. *-- Dan Hanzus *

Aaron Rodgers' non-interception streak in Lambeau ends

Aaron Rodgers never throws interceptions at Lambeau Field. The Packers' quarterback has thrown 38 TDs since his last interception at home, which came in Week 13, 2012. Rodgers has thrown 451 attempts since his last INT in Green Bay. This is the week all those records end. Not only will Rodgers throw a pick Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, stud rookie corner Marcus Peters will be the man to snag the INT. It will make Peters the first rookie since 1987 to intercept a pass in each of his team's first three games. *-- Kevin Patra *

