Week 3 bold predictions: Mark Sanchez time in Philly

This has nothing to do with a lack of motivation from the New England Patriots, but it does have everything to do with a Jacksonville Jaguars team that is coming along rather nicely this season. Blake Bortles is making better decisions with the football and Gus Bradley's defense is finally delivering on some of its promise. We're not saying there will be an upset, but we are saying that come Sunday night, we'll all be in agreement that this is not a Jaguars team from a year ago. *-- Conor Orr *