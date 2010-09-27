Week 3 awards watch: McCluster one of league's top rookies

McCluster was viewed as a hybrid player in most draft war rooms, and offensive coordinators were divided on how to take advantage of his unique talents. As a senior at Mississippi, he tallied 1,169 rushing yards on only 181 attempts (6.5 yards per carry) with eight touchdowns against tough SEC competition. In addition, he had 44 receptions for 520 yards with three touchdowns as an occasional slot receiver. That versatility prompted the Chiefs to nab him with the 36th overall pick.