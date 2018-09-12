Week 2 TNF fantasy preview

Do I believe in the #Flacconaissance? Of course. But I'm also a realist and a Week 2 Thursday night road game against a division rival isn't a matchup I want to play around with. John Brown has nice ceiling potential, especially after Ryan Grant had a solid PPR day against the Bengals last week. The Bengals had trouble with both Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron last week, which gives Nick Boyle streaming potential. Andy Dalton was underwhelming last week against the Colts so there's no reason to have confidence in him against the Ravens defense. Joe Mixon is the newest fantasy bell cow after taking more than 90 percent of the running back snaps last week. That obliterates Gio Bernard's fantasy value. A.J. Green is the only Bengals receiver that inspires enough faith to be startable in this one.