Week 2 TNF fantasy preview

Published: Sep 12, 2018 at 11:08 AM
Marcus_Grant-_1400x1000
Marcas Grant

Fantasy Analyst

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Ravens

Joe Flacco: Sit
Alex Collins: Beware
Javorius Allen: Sit
Michael Crabtree: Beware
John Brown: Flex
Nick Boyle: Stream
Ravens DST: Sleeper

Bengals

Andy Dalton: Sit
Joe Mixon: Start
Giovani Bernard: Sit
A.J. Green: Start
John Ross: Sit
Tyler Eifert: Sit
Bengals DST: Sit

Do I believe in the #Flacconaissance? Of course. But I'm also a realist and a Week 2 Thursday night road game against a division rival isn't a matchup I want to play around with. John Brown has nice ceiling potential, especially after Ryan Grant had a solid PPR day against the Bengals last week. The Bengals had trouble with both Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron last week, which gives Nick Boyle streaming potential. Andy Dalton was underwhelming last week against the Colts so there's no reason to have confidence in him against the Ravens defense. Joe Mixon is the newest fantasy bell cow after taking more than 90 percent of the running back snaps last week. That obliterates Gio Bernard's fantasy value. A.J. Green is the only Bengals receiver that inspires enough faith to be startable in this one.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

