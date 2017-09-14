Week 2 cornerback rankings: A.J. Bouye, Bradley Roby impress

Ike Taylor is no stranger to being on an island. The former Steelers cornerback helped Pittsburgh win two Super Bowls during his 12-year career. For the second straight year, Taylor's weekly series will feature one pertinent cornerback on "Ike's Island," where he breaks down the player's on-field play and significance heading into the coming week. In addition, he lists his updated top-10 cornerback rankings and top-three CB duos.
Featured on Ike's Island this week ...
The Packers kept Russell Wilson in check in the season opener, as the QB had just 158 passing yards, no TDs and a 69.7 passer rating. That's a job well done. In 2016, we saw flashes of brilliance from Randall, but a groin injury hindered him through the middle of the season. This is the third season in which Randall and Rollins, Green Bay's first- and second-round picks in the 2015 NFL Draft, are playing alongside one another, and this duo should hit its stride and start playing in its prime. House, a seven-year veteran, rejoined the Packers this season after a two-year stint in Jacksonville, bringing experience to the secondary.
Will Matt Ryan get close to his near 400-yard, four-TD NFC Championship Game performance this time around? I don't think so. One year later, this Packers secondary is more experienced and more suited to play the reigning league MVP. The Bears' zone coverage fared well -- except for this play -- in Week 1, and I see the Packers approaching the Falcons with the same recipe. These corners have to know where Julio Jones is at all times and will need support covering the dynamic Falcons WR group to be successful Sunday night.
Week 2 cornerback rankings: My top 10
Against Aaron Rodgers and the Pack, Sherman allowed just two receptions for 16 yards on four targets while in coverage, per Next Gen Stats. That's absolutely enough for me to keep him at the top. I don't expect Sherman to be tested in the Seahawks' home opener Sunday, although the 49ers seem to do well against them. Even so, Kyle Shanahan's offense -- featuring Brian Hoyer, Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin in the passing game -- shouldn't challenge Seattle's shutdown corner.
With as much trouble as the Patriots had against the Chiefs, Tom Brady made the right decision in avoiding Peters. The third-year pro was the third-least targeted cornerback in Week 1, getting two targets in 29 pass plays Thursday night. And you guessed it ... both were incompletions. The Chiefs were stout as a defense but will most definitely feel Eric Berry's absence going forward. Peters must do his part and keep shutting down top receivers, beginning with his Week 2 matchup against Carson Wentz and Co., which he will. Wentz would be smart to follow Brady's lead and avoid the Pro Bowl corner.
*Ooowee!* Bouye proved he is
[worth the money](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000791851/article/jaguars-reach-fiveyear-deal-with-aj-bouye) in his debut as a Jaguar. Going against his former teammate,
[DeAndre Hopkins](/player/deandrehopkins/2540165/profile), Bouye only allowed three receptions for 28 yards on eight targets. This performance warranted Bouye's jump from No. 10 to the three spot this week.
</content:power-ranking>
We saw the Eagles try to exploit Norman's lack of top-end speed, and it worked a few times. But sometimes you get lucky, as Norman did Sunday, when Wentz underthrew his receivers. Norman finished the day giving up three receptions for 25 yards on eight targets. This week, Norman and the Redskins' defense won't allow the Rams to score even half the points they did in Week 1. The Redskins will come out of Los Angeles with their first win.
Peterson gave up a touchdown -- on the only catch he allowed all day in Detroit -- but he didn't get beat straight up on the play. It was a broken play, with Matthew Stafford scrambling, putting Peterson in a lose-lose situation. You hate to see that. But it happened, so he has to drop down. He'll likely follow T.Y. Hilton this weekend in Indy. The two-time All-Pro CB will play a lot of press coverage and force Hilton to spend more time battling on the line rather than running free. Plus, Peterson has even more of an advantage with the Colts' quarterback situation.
No. 25 had a helluva game but he dropped, like Peterson, because he gave up a touchdown to Keenan Allen. That 5-yard TD catch was the only pass Harris allowed to the Chargers, but it could've been costly as LAC cut the Broncos' lead in an all important divisional matchup. I need Harris to keep receivers out of the end zone. That's all there is to it.
Talib stays put after Sunday's performance, in which he allowed four receptions for 26 yards on four targets. Even though the Chargers had a perfect completion percentage against Talib, he didn't give up the big play or a TD.
Rhodes had a solid performance against a Drew Brees-led offense, which is always tough. Rhodes, who allowed three catches for 31 yards on four targets, helped the Vikings shut down the Saints and build confidence heading into this week's showdown with another high-powered offense -- the Pittsburgh Steelers. This could be the biggest test of the year for Minnesota, as Rhodes will be tasked with slowing Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant. In bump-and-run coverage, Rhodes has to use his hands at the line of scrimmage and not allow this duo to have free releases. He can't give up the deep ball to Bryant and must tackle Brown immediately. Really looking forward to this one!
Jackrabbit didn't completely shut down Dez Bryant in Dallas -- giving up two catches for 43 yards on nine targets -- but still had a good game nonetheless. Jenkins and the Giants will have their hands full Monday night but need to buckle down in the fourth quarter, when Matthew Stafford works his magic. The Lions live off the big plays, so look for Jenkins to shut that idea down quickly.
Roby is always on my radar, and now ya'll know why. He was the most-targeted Denver corner Monday night and made Philip Rivers regret that decision after picking him off in the third quarter. Of the league's top-tier corners, Roby was one of the few to get an INT in Week 1. Stay tuned, there's plenty more to come.
ON MY RADAR: Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Jason Verrett, Los Angeles Chargers; Desmond Trufant, Atlanta Falcons; Casey Hayward, Chargers; Trumaine Johnson, Los Angeles Rams; Johnathan Joseph, Houston Texans; and Nolan Carroll, Dallas Cowboys.
WEEK 2 CORNERBACK DUOS: MY TOP THREE
This pair gave up 31 combined yards -- 31! -- in Week 1. No Fly Zone indeed. Harris did give up a TD (mentioned above), but I love the way these two play. Against the Cowboys, it's going to be all about tackling. I don't expect Dak Prescott to throw much in this game, but Talib and Harris are going to have to be ready to handle Ezekiel Elliott when he gets on the perimeter. It won't be the Broncos' corners who decide this game, but rather the front seven and safeties.
*Next up: [vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2017091710/2017/REG2/Cowboys@Broncos)*
</content:power-ranking>
What a debut for the Jaguars. They held the Texans to 110 passing yards, and we got our first taste of what Bouye and Ramsey bring to the table. With another AFC South bout set for Sunday, the Jags must be mindful of Corey Davis' ability. The rookie wideout reminds me of a young Terrell Owens. Ramsey's physicality will bode well against the Titans. Bouye just has to match it.
*Next up: [vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2017091703/2017/REG2/titans@jaguars)*
</content:power-ranking>
Verrett and Hayward allowed six receptions for 85 yards against the Broncos, an impressive way to start the season. But their next opponent, the Dolphins, have a deeper receiving corps ( Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker) and a quarterback (Jay Cutler) with a stronger arm. Landry will move the chains while Stills and Parker focus on the jump balls. It's imperative that the Chargers' corners locate the ball in the air and capitalize on interception opportunities.
*Next up: [vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2017091708/2017/REG2/Dolphins@Chargers)*
</content:power-ranking>
Cornerback tandems that just missed the cut: Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple, New York Giants; Xavier Rhodes and Terence Newman (or Trae Waynes), Minnesota Vikings; Brent Grimes and Vernon Hargreaves, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Robert Alford and Desmond Trufant, Atlanta Falcons.