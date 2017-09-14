Week 2 cornerback rankings: A.J. Bouye, Bradley Roby impress

Rhodes had a solid performance against a Drew Brees-led offense, which is always tough. Rhodes, who allowed three catches for 31 yards on four targets, helped the Vikings shut down the Saints and build confidence heading into this week's showdown with another high-powered offense -- the Pittsburgh Steelers. This could be the biggest test of the year for Minnesota, as Rhodes will be tasked with slowing Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant. In bump-and-run coverage, Rhodes has to use his hands at the line of scrimmage and not allow this duo to have free releases. He can't give up the deep ball to Bryant and must tackle Brown immediately. Really looking forward to this one!