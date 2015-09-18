Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Rex Ryan looks to upset Patriots

The storyline is deep here: Murray will become the first player in NFL history to rush for 1,500 yards, change teams and then face his former team the following season. In Week 1, the Philadelphia Eagles running back rushed for just nine yards on eight attempts, but scored two touchdowns (one rushing). Murray looked slow through the hole last week, but will have plenty of reasons to want to hammer the Cowboys after they let him walk this offseason. Dallas allowed 99 yards rushing to a questionable Giants offensive line last week and will have its hands full with Chip Kelly's speed offense. Cowboys fans have to be dreading the thought of seeing Murray potentially gash their squad in an Eagles uniform.