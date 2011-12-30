Week 17 will set the table for the 2012 playoffs

Sunday is the last and biggest day of the NFL regular season, and no game is bigger than Cowboys-Giants. Tune into NFL Network's "Around The League Live" Friday at 5 p.m. ET to hear from New York offensive lineman David Diehl on the climax to his team's roller-coaster season. Also, Raiders' cornerback Stanford Routt will discuss Oakland's win-or-go-home game against San Diego.
Here's what else is on tap for Friday:
» Check back Friday for more analysis of Week 17 from Steve Wyche, Michael Lombardi, Albert Breer, Bucky Brooks and Pat Kirwan.
» Friday is the last chance to have your say in who wins top honors for last weekend's games by voting for the NFL's Hardest-Working Man, Rookie of the Week, Air & Ground Players of the Week, and Never Say Never Moment of the Week.
» Arian Foster and the Texans have nothing to gain or lose in Week 17, locked in as the AFC's No. 3 seed. That would change if Brian Billick was in charge, with his new plan for the postseason.
» Think you have it all figured out when it comes to where the playoff teams will be seeded after Week 17? This handy guide outlines all 128 potential outcomes to the AFC playoff race.
» It's been a great year for football, but not every on-field decision has been so stellar. Adam Rank counts down the worst decisions we've been unfortunate to witness.
» Tebowing has caught on around the globe ... literally. Check out the best photos of people in Tebow's signature pose, including shots taken at each of the seven wonders of the world.
» See in the start of a New Year with this look back at the best of the NFL cheerleaders' final outing of 2011.
» Did your fantasy team flop out of the playoff race? Get another shot at glory by signing up to play NFL Playoff Challenge.
» Happy birthday to former NFL fullback and NFL Network analyst Heath Evans, who turns 33 today, Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola (33), Hall of FameCowboys defensive back Mel Renfro (70) and former Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall (74).