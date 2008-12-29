Week 17 GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week nominees

Safety Tyrone Carter of the Pittsburgh Steelers, defensive end Chris Clemons of the Philadelphia Eagles, cornerback Andre' Goodman of the Miami Dolphins, defensive end Jarvis Green of the New England Patriots and safety Ed Reed of the Baltimore Ravens are the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week nominees for games played on Dec. 28.
Fans can vote for one of these five players on NFL.com/gmc beginning immediately following Sunday Night Football and ending on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET to determine the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week. The winner will be announced Wednesday evening on NFL.com. Voting for the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Year will begin this Saturday, January 3, at Noon ET.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.
Tyrone Carter, S,
[Pittsburgh Steelers](/teams/pittsburghsteelers/profile?team=PIT)
Andre' Goodman, CB,
[Miami Dolphins](/teams/miamidolphins/profile?team=MIA)
Goodman made four tackles, forced a fumble and had two interceptions in the Dolphins' 24-17 win over the New York Jets to clinch the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs.
Jarvis Green, DE,
[New England Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE)
Green totaled five tackles, including two sacks, and forced a fumble in the Patriots' 13-0 victory over the Buffalo Bills on the road.
Reed recorded two interceptions and three tackles in the Ravens' 27-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars to earn a playoff spot.