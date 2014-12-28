Week 17 fantasy football notebook

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
» He's back. After Matt Flynn started the third quarter for the Packers and went three and out, Aaron Rodgers returned for the next series and led a touchdown drive. Randall Cobb has caught both of Rodgers' touchdowns today. He aggravted his calf injury on his first touchdown pass, but still led multiple scoring drives and scored a 1-yard touchdown run.
» Detroit's offense sputtered out of the gate, but a pair of touchdowns by Calvin Johnson brought them back. Joique Bell ran really well all day, breaking tackles en route to 60 yards. Matthew Stafford looked off for much of the game, but made some great throws on the Lions' scoring drives.
» Eddie Lacy finished with 100 rushing yards, becoming the first player to surpass the century mark on the ground against Detroit this season.
» The much maligned Packers special teams was off to a great start, as Micah Hyde returned a Detroit punt for a touchdown. But then they had a field goal blocked and botched an onside punt (not a misprint) by the Lions.
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
» Cam Newton did it all to help the Panthers become the first back-to-back NFC South champions since the division was formed. He had 51 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown, 114 passing yards and a touchdown pass as well.
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
» Colin Kaepernick threw two touchdown passes, with the second going to Bruce Miller. This is the first time he's thrown multiple TDs in a game since Week 6. He played mistake-free football and was aided by Frank Gore's 144 rushing yards.
» It looked like it could be a shootout in San Francisco as Ryan Lindley hit Michael Floyd for a touchdown on the opening drive, and on the 49ers ensuing possession Anquan Boldin caught a 76-yard touchdown pass. However, the defenses stiffened and forced a string of field goals.
» Thanks for showing up late to the party, Michael Floyd. Where were these epic, 153-yard, two-touchdown games during the fantasy season when countless owners were counting on you? Sheesh.
Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos
» C.J. Anderson had three touchdown runs for the Broncos and 87 yards, while Demaryius Thomas had 115 receiving yards so far. In a bizarre twist, Brock Osweiler (the backup QB) threw more touchdown passes than Peyton Manning in this game.
» The Raiders defense scored on an 18-yard fumble recovery that came on a weird backwards pass from Manning. The team hasn't done much otherwise, but Derek Carr has a touchdown pass to Jamize Olawale.
St. Louis Rams at Seattle Seahawks
» After the game was deadlocked in a race to score more field goals, Marshawn Lynch galloped into the end zone on a 9-yard run to give Seattle a 13-6 lead. Russell Wilson has 239 passing yards, but an interception hurt the Seahawks chances for more points earlier.
» The Seahawks locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC and their win on a 49-yard Bruce Irvin interception return for a touchdown. The defense did a great job of keeping the Rams out of the end zone, especially Earl Thomas who forced a fumble at the 1-yard line.
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
» Think the Eagles need some secondary help? Take a look at these stat lines:
Rueben Randle: six catches, 158 yards
Odell Beckham: 12 catches, 185 yards, one touchdown
» Mark Sanchez was classic Sanchez, throwing two touchdown passes (Brent Celek, Jordan Matthews), but also throwing a bad interception. LeSean McCoy had a solid day with 95 rushing yards.
San Diego Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
» Chase Daniel completed his first nine passes, but much like Alex Smith not many have been terribly far from the line of scrimmage. In a hilarious (maybe only to us) twist of fate, Dwayne Bowe fumbled the ball at the goal line and it was recovered by Travis Kelce in the end zone for the touchdown. The streak of no WR touchdowns for K.C. continues!
» Philip Rivers had a rough afternoon against the Chiefs defense with two interceptions, one fumble lost and seven sacks. Branden Oliver scored the lone touchdown for the Bolts.
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
» Matt Forte is now the all-time record-holder for receptions by a running back in a single season with 102. Martellus Bennett was the leading receiver for the Bears with 59 yards.
» We can thank some busted coverage for the first (and only) offensive touchdown of this game, as Teddy Bridgewater hit Adam Thielen for a 44-yard touchdown toss. Matt Asiata ran well and winished with 91 rushing yards.
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins
» DeSean Jackson is fast. Need proof? He took a wide receiver screen 69-yards to the house. Dez Bryant is pretty fast, too, as he answered DJax's touchdown with a 65-yard touchdown reception of his own.
» Man, Dez Bryant is fun to watch. He scored his second touchdown of the day on a fantastic toe-tapping catch.
» DeMarco Murray passed Emmitt Smith for the most yards by a Cowboys running back in a single season, and scored his league-leading 13th rushing touchdown in the game. He finished with 100 yards on the ground as the 'Boys played their starters for a long time.
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
» The Bills moved the ball well against an unispired Patriots defense for parts of this game. With the Patriots sitting many starters and pulling the rest at the half, all the Bills needed for a win was a Kyle Orton touchdown pass to Robert Woods and a Boobie Dixon goal-line plunge. Sammy Watkins finished with 53 receiving yards.
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
» The Bucs got a good look at what could be the future of their offense today. Mike Evans had 54 receiving yards and a touchdown, giving him 12 on the year, and Charles Sims had a rushing touchdown and 69 yards on the ground.
» The Saints play pretty poorly today, as Drew Brees threw three interceptions to just one touchdown (to Marques Colston). To make matters worse they gave their goal-line carry to Khiry Robinson instead of Mark Ingram. Doh!
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
» With Dwayne Allen inactive, that meant it was Coby Fleener time. He caught five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. Andrew Luck also hooked up with Jack Doyle for a 1-ayrd score after Reggie Wayne put the Colts in position on an 80-yard catch and run.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
» Arian Foster ran hard on the Texans' first few drives, and capped off the first with a 10-yard touchdown run. Foster was later ruled out with a hamstring injury.
» Alfred Blue and Andre Johnson scored touchdowns for the Texans, while J.J. Watt had three sacks and a safety (among other stats).
» The Jaguars battled hard, and scored one of the cooler touchdowns of the year. Watch the play to the right to check it out.
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
» Holy Lamar Miller Batman! He scored on a 97-yard touchdown run -- the longest play from scrimmage in 2014 -- and finished with 178 rushing yards on the day. The Jets response? A 74-yard touchdown pass to Eric Decker, who finished with 10 catches and 221 yards in addition to the touchdown.
» Week 17 irrelevant fantasy touchdowns are brought to you by Chris Owusu, who scored the first of the day on a 23-yard run. Add Daniel Thomas to that list as well, as he scored for the Dolphins.
» Geno Smith will give the Jets brass plenty to think about with his performance today: 20 out of 25, 358 yuards and three touchdowns. Ryan Tannehill played well, too, with 259 yards and one touchdown.
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
» It was scary for awhile, but the Ravens pulled out a win over undrafted free-agent Connor Shaw. Joe Flacco threw two touchdowns while Justin Forsett added 119 rushing yards to the cause.