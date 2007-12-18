Week 16 value meter

Published: Dec 18, 2007 at 12:14 PM

Week 15: Thursday Game: Pittsburgh at St. Louis; Saturday Game: Dallas at Carolina

Here are our rankings for the coming week at each position to help you decide your starting lineup. Our rankings are based on the following scoring system: three points for a passing touchdown; six points for a rushing/receiving touchdown; one point for every 20 passing yards; and one point for every 10 rushing/receiving yards.

Last updated December 18. * = check status (not necessarily injury status)

Quarterback

  1. Tom Brady NE vs. MIA
    1. Peyton Manning IND vs. HOU
    2. Brett Favre GB at CHI
    3. *Tony Romo DAL at CAR -- Note: Thumb injury.
    4. Derek Anderson CLE at CIN
    5. Kurt Warner AZ vs. ATL
    6. Drew Brees NO vs. PHI
    7. Matt Hasselbeck SEA vs. BAL
    8. Jon Kitna DET vs. KC
    9. *Ben Roethlisberger PIT at STL -- Note: Nursing sore shoulder.
    10. Carson Palmer CIN vs. CLE
    11. Donovan McNabb PHI at NO
    12. David Garrard JAC vs. OAK
    13. Vince Young TEN vs. NYJ
    14. Marc Bulger STL vs. PIT
    15. *Philip Rivers SD vs. DEN
    16. Todd Collins WAS at MIN
    17. *Jeff Garcia TB at SF -- Note: Back contusion still lingers, not terribly effective last week.
    18. Eli Manning NYG at BUF
    19. Brodie Croyle KC at DET
    20. *Sage Rosenfels HOU at IND
    21. Trent Edwards BUF vs. NYG
    22. Shaun Hill SF vs. TB
    23. *Jay Cutler DEN at SD -- Note: Sore knee.
    24. Chris Redman ATL at AZ
    25. *Cleo Lemon MIA at NE
    26. *Josh McCown OAK at JAC
    27. *Chad Pennington NYJ at TEN -- Note: Kellen Clemens dealing with rib and shoulder injuries.
    28. Tarvaris Jackson MIN vs. WAS
    29. Kyle Orton CHI vs. GB
    30. *Kyle Boller BAL at SEA -- Note: Mild concussion, Troy Smith finished last week.
    31. *Matt Moore CAR vs. DAL

Running Back

  1. *LaDainian Tomlinson SD vs. DEN -- Note: Hamstring twinge, but should play on Monday night. Game matters for the No. 3 seed.
    1. Steven Jackson STL vs. PIT
    2. Joseph Addai IND vs. HOU
    3. Ryan Grant GB at CHI
    4. *Brian Westbrook PHI at NO -- Note: Still dealing with knee contusion, look for him to miss at least one practice this week.
    5. Earnest Graham TB at SF
    6. Adrian Peterson MIN vs. WAS
    7. *Fred Taylor JAC vs. OAK -- Note: Slight knee injury didn't get in the way of a huge game.
    8. LenDale White TEN vs. NYJ
    9. Marshawn Lynch BUF vs. NYG
    10. Jamal Lewis CLE at CIN
    11. Willie Parker PIT at STL
    12. Laurence Maroney NE vs. MIA
    13. Clinton Portis WAS at MIN
    14. *Kolby Smith KC at DET -- Note: Ran reasonably well despite line woes and sore knee.
    15. *Dominic Rhodes OAK at JAC -- Note: Likely starter with Justin Fargas out.
    16. Rudi Johnson CIN vs. CLE
    17. Marion Barber DAL at CAR
    18. Maurice Jones-Drew JAC vs. OAK
    19. Edgerrin James AZ vs. ATL
    20. Kevin Jones DET vs. KC
    21. Frank Gore SF vs. TB
    22. Willis McGahee BAL at SEA
    23. Brandon Jacobs NYG at BUF
    24. *Jerious Norwood ATL at AZ -- Note: Right ankle injury, but expected to play. Nine carries for 73 yards last week.
    25. *Aaron Stecker NO vs. PHI -- Note: Reggie Bush might be back this week, look for a timeshare. If Bush sits out, move him up above Kevin Jones.
    26. *Ron Dayne HOU at IND -- Note: Ankle held up well last week, making Monday's missed practice less critical.
    27. Adrian Peterson CHI vs. GB
    28. Selvin Young DEN at SD
    29. Thomas Jones NYJ at TEN
    30. DeAngelo Williams CAR vs. DAL
    31. Chester Taylor MIN vs. WAS
    32. *Travis Henry DEN at SD
    33. *Maurice Morris SEA vs. BAL
    34. Fred Jackson BUF vs. NYG
    35. Julius Jones DAL at CAR
    36. *DeShaun Foster CAR vs. DAL
    37. *Shaun Alexander SEA vs. BAL -- Note: Totally ineffective last week; you can't start him with any sort of confidence right now.
    38. T.J. Duckett DET vs. KC
    39. Kenny Watson CIN vs. CLE
    40. *Darius Walker HOU at IND
    41. Warrick Dunn ATL at AZ
    42. Leon Washington NYJ at TEN
    43. Ladell Betts WAS at MIN
    44. *LaMont Jordan OAK at JAC -- Note: Back in the rotation with Justin Fargas hurt.
    45. *Jesse Chatman MIA at NE -- Note: Inactive last week due to ankle injury.
    46. Samkon Gado MIA at NE
    47. *Michael Turner SD vs. DEN -- Note: "Pop" in his shoulder, replaced by Darren Sproles.
    48. *Darren Sproles SD vs. DEN
    49. *Correll Buckhalter PHI at NO
    50. *Kenton Keith IND vs. HOU
    51. *Reuben Droughns NYG at BUF
    52. Chris Brown TEN vs. NYJ
    53. Pierre Thomas NO vs. PHI
    54. DeDe Dorsey CIN vs. CLE
    55. Najeh Davenport PIT at STL
    56. Kevin Faulk NE vs. MIA
    57. Musa Smith BAL at SEA
    58. *Maurice Hicks SF vs. TB
    59. Jason Wright CLE at CIN
    60. Michael Robinson SF vs. TB
    61. *Michael Pittman TB at SF
    62. *Reggie Bush NO vs. PHI -- Note: "Ahead of schedule" in rehab, will open the week as questionable.
    63. *Justin Fargas OAK at JAC -- Note: Sprained MCL, probably won't play the last two weeks.

Wide Receiver

  1. Randy Moss NE vs. MIA
    1. Braylon Edwards CLE at CIN
    2. Terrell Owens DAL at CAR
    3. Marques Colston NO vs. PHI
    4. Greg Jennings GB at CHI
    5. Reggie Wayne IND vs. HOU
    6. Andre Johnson HOU at IND
    7. T.J. Houshmandzadeh CIN vs. CLE
    8. Hines Ward PIT at STL
    9. Chad Johnson CIN vs. CLE
    10. *Larry Fitzgerald AZ vs. ATL -- Note: Groin injury still looms.
    11. Brandon Marshall DEN at SD
    12. Anthony Gonzalez IND vs. HOU
    13. Shaun McDonald DET vs. KC
    14. Joey Galloway TB at SF
    15. Torry Holt STL vs. PIT
    16. Wes Welker NE vs. MIA
    17. Plaxico Burress NYG at BUF
    18. *Calvin Johnson DET vs. KC
    19. Lee Evans BUF vs. NYG
    20. *Santonio Holmes PIT at STL -- Note: Four catches despite sore ankle, complained about the offense after the game.
    21. Chris Henry CIN vs. CLE
    22. *Roddy White ATL at AZ
    23. Reggie Williams JAC vs. OAK
    24. Bobby Engram SEA vs. BAL
    25. Donald Driver GB at CHI
    26. *Anquan Boldin AZ vs. ATL -- Note: Played despite toe injury last week, 50-50 this week.
    27. Deion Branch SEA vs. BAL
    28. Kevin Curtis PHI at NO
    29. *Jerricho Cotchery NYJ at TEN
    30. David Patten NO vs. PHI -- Note: Two good weeks in a row, but this is a bad matchup.
    31. Derrick Mason BAL at SEA
    32. Reggie Brown PHI at NO
    33. Steve Smith CAR vs. DAL -- Note: Missed practice with an illness.
    34. Bernard Berrian CHI vs. GB
    35. Patrick Crayton DAL at CAR
    36. Kevin Walter HOU at IND
    37. Justin Gage TEN vs. NYJ
    38. *Arnaz Battle SF vs. TB
    39. Santana Moss WAS at MIN
    40. Roydell Williams TEN vs. NYJ
    41. Chris Chambers SD vs. DEN
    42. Isaac Bruce STL vs. PIT
    43. Jabar Gaffney NE vs. MIA
    44. Devard Darling BAL at SEA
    45. *Bryant Johnson AZ vs. ATL
    46. Dwayne Bowe KC at DET
    47. Ronald Curry OAK at JAC
    48. Jerry Porter OAK at JAC
    49. Donte Stallworth NE vs. MIA
    50. *Nate Burleson SEA vs. BAL
    51. *Jerheme Urban AZ vs. ATL
    52. Roscoe Parrish BUF vs. NYG
    53. *Ike Hilliard TB at SF
    54. Ernest Wilford JAC vs. OAK
    55. Amani Toomer NYG at BUF
    56. Muhsin Muhammad CHI vs. GB
    57. Marty Booker MIA at NE
    58. *Joe Jurevicius CLE at CIN
    59. Devery Henderson NO vs. PHI
    60. Mike Furrey DET vs. KC
    61. Ted Ginn MIA at NE
    62. Michael Jenkins ATL at AZ
    63. Vincent Jackson SD vs. DEN
    64. Brad Smith NYJ at TEN
    65. Darrell Jackson SF vs. TB
    66. James Jones GB at CHI
    67. Robert Ferguson MIN vs. WAS
    68. Bobby Wade MIN vs. WAS
    69. Mark Clayton BAL at SEA
    70. *D.J. Hackett SEA vs. BAL -- Note: Could return to practice (ankle) this week.
    71. Dennis Northcutt JAC vs. OAK
    72. Andre Davis HOU at IND
    73. Josh Reed BUF vs. NYG
    74. Drew Carter CAR vs. DAL
    75. Laurent Robinston ATL at AZ
    76. Drew Bennett STL vs. PIT
    77. *Javon Walker DEN at SD
    78. *Laveranues Coles NYJ at TEN -- Note: In for only one play last week.
    79. *Antwaan Randle El WAS at MIN
    80. *Terry Glenn DAL at CAR -- Note: Season debut on Saturday night?
    81. *Marvin Harrison IND vs. HOU
    82. *Sidney Rice MIN vs. WAS -- Note: Sprained ankle, perhaps a fractured bone in ankle.
    83. *Brandon Stokley DEN at SD -- Note: Scratched last week (knee), didn't practice on Monday.

Tight End

  1. Jason Witten DAL at CAR
    1. Kellen Winslow CLE at CIN
    2. *Antonio Gates SD vs. DEN
    3. Donald Lee GB at CHI
    4. Tony Scheffler DEN at SD
    5. Owen Daniels HOU at IND
    6. Dallas Clark IND vs. HOU
    7. Tony Gonzalez KC at DET
    8. Chris Cooley WAS at MIN
    9. Alge Crumpler ATL at AZ
    10. Heath Miller PIT at STL
    11. Billy Miller NO vs. PHI
    12. Desmond Clark CHI vs. GB
    13. Greg Olsen CHI vs. GB
    14. Vernon Davis SF vs. TB
    15. Alex Smith TB at SF
    16. *Chris Baker NYJ at TEN
    17. Marcedes Lewis JAC vs. OAK
    18. Zach Miller OAK at JAC
    19. *Kevin Boss NYG at BUF
    20. Robert Royal BUF vs. NYG
    21. Randy McMichael STL vs. PIT
    22. Bo Scaife TEN vs. NYJ
    23. *Todd Heap BAL at SEA
    24. *Brent Celek PHI at NO -- Note: Three catches with L.J. Smith out last week.
    25. Will Heller SEA vs. BAL
    26. *Ben Watson NE vs. MIA -- Note: Ankle injury kept him out last week. No need to rush him back.
    27. *Ben Utecht IND vs. HOU
    28. *Eric Johnson NO vs. PHI
    29. *Daniel Wilcox BAL at SEA
    30. *L.J. Smith PHI at NO -- Note: Knee/ribs could keep him out again.
    31. *Jeremy Shockey NYG at BUF -- Note: Out for the season.

Kicker

  1. Nick Folk DAL at CAR
    1. Phil Dawson CLE at CIN
    2. Mason Crosby GB at CHI
    3. Stephen Gostkowski NE vs. MIA
    4. Shayne Graham CIN vs. CLE
    5. Josh Brown SEA vs. BAL
    6. Jason Hanson DET vs. KC
    7. Jeff Reed PIT at STL
    8. Nate Kaeding SD vs. DEN
    9. Rob Bironas TEN vs. NYJ
    10. Robbie Gould CHI vs. GB
    11. Adam Vinatieri IND vs. HOU
    12. Neil Rackers AZ vs. ATL
    13. Ryan Longwell MIN vs. WAS
    14. Kris Brown HOU at IND
    15. Rian Lindell BUF vs. NYG
    16. Lawrence Tynes NYG at BUF
    17. Mike Nugent NYJ at TEN
    18. Jeff Wilkins STL vs. PIT
    19. Jason Elam DEN at SD
    20. David Akers PHI at NO
    21. Joe Nedney SF vs. TB
    22. Matt Bryant TB at SF
    23. Matt Stover BAL at SEA
    24. Sebastian Janikowski OAK at JAC

Defense

  1. New England vs. Miami
    1. Seattle vs. Baltimore
    2. Tampa Bay at San Francisco
    3. Green Bay at Chicago
    4. San Diego vs. Denver
    5. Indianapolis vs. Houston
    6. Jacksonville vs. Oakland
    7. Dallas at Carolina
    8. Minnesota vs. Washington
    9. Tennessee vs. New York Jets
    10. New York Giants at Buffalo
    11. Pittsburgh at St. Louis
    12. New Orleans vs. Philadelphia
    13. Buffalo vs. New York Giants
    14. Detroit vs. Kansas City
    15. Baltimore at Seattle
    16. Chicago vs. Green Bay
    17. Arizona vs. Atlanta
    18. St. Louis vs. Pittsburgh
    19. Kansas City at Detroit
    20. New York Jets at Tennessee
    21. Denver at San Diego
    22. San Francisco vs. Tampa Bay
    23. Washington at Minnesota
    24. Cleveland at Cincinnati
    25. Philadelphia at New Orleans
    26. Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
    27. Atlanta at Arizona
    28. Oakland at Jacksonville
    29. Houston at Indianapolis
    30. Carolina vs. Dallas
    31. Miami at New England
