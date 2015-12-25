Week 16 Lookahead: Redskins' rise; Pats' dilemma; AJ vs. Brock

2) AJ McCarron vs. Brock Osweiler, with six career starts between them, is not the way anybody imagined the AFC playoff picture being shaped when they looked at the schedule earlier this season. The Bengals and Broncos have top defenses (the Bengals are the top-scoring defense, the Broncos first against the run, pass and in sacks), so a low-scoring game is likely. Both teams need to regain their early season momentum -- the Bengals are 3-3 after starting 8-0, and the Broncos are 3-4 after starting 7-0. Denver's offense has been shut out in the second half of three straight games. The Broncos, at home, need this victory more than the Bengals. They are only one game ahead of the Chiefs in the AFC West, and the Chiefs hold the tiebreaker if they finish with the same record. The Bengals have already clinched a playoff berth, but a win would secure the AFC North title and a first-round bye.