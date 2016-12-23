Week 16 Cheat Sheet: Can Tom Savage do it again?

It will be interesting to see how Chip Kelly evaluates Colin Kaepernick after the season. The quarterback has had his share of horrific moments peppered with flashes of long-lost playmaking ability. He's also playing with a trove of No. 3 and 4 receivers. One matchup I'm interested in seeing is rookie guard Joshua Garrett take on Aaron Donald and the Rams' interior. Every week my eyes seem to find Garrett. The rookie has struggled in pass protection at times but has improved weekly, especially in the run blocking. You can see his athleticism is a perfect fit for Chip Kelly's system when he's pulling and getting to the second level. Garrett sat out Week 1, so this will be his first taste of All-Pro candidate Donald.