Week 15 Spoiler Alert: Patriots beat Steelers; 'Hawks top Rams

WARNING: Do NOT look at the following scores if you don't want this weekend's NFL games ruined.
And remember: I hope your team wins (unless they're playing my team).
WARNING: Do NOT look at the following scores if you don't want this weekend's NFL games ruined.
And remember: I hope your team wins (unless they're playing my team).
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
When the Eagles traded a 2022 first-round pick for more draft capital in 2023, it begged the question whether they were committed to starting QB Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman addressed those questions Wednesday.
With the 2022 NFL Draft just days away, Bucky Brooks provides updated rankings of the top five prospects at each major position in this class. Who rose and fell? Which players made it in for the first time?
Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99
Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.