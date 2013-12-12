Week 15 predictions: Dolphins drop Patriots; Lions rebound

The Week 15 picks are in, with a dash of hope that this week will match the excitement of a wintry Week 14.
While snow makes any game fun, the drama surrounding Robert Griffin III certainly makes Redskins-Falcons worth keeping tabs on, to say the least. Bears-Browns is interesting, given how Chicago played versus Dallas, and given the fact the Bears are in position to possibly steal the NFC North two weeks after everyone thought they were out of it. On the subject of the Browns ...
Yeah, J.J., that was a heckuva tough call in that situation. Any time a defender commits a penalty to lose a game -- whether it's a controversial call or not -- he's going to feel horrible. We feel horrible when offenses aren't forced to earn points.
I'm with Rhino on this deal. The Oilers' unis might have been the best the NFL had to offer, too. The Titans -- and especially the Texans -- can't hold a candle to that oil derrick on the side of the helmet. Hopefully you watched "Houston '93: A Football Life." If not, check out this piece on Houston '79 and how that team changed the course of NFL history.
As for the course of this piece, it's time for the picks, including Houston's chances at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Per the usual, feel free to share your thoughts ... @Harrison_NFL is the place.
Now, let's get to it.
Elliot Harrison went 14-2 on his predictions for Week 14, giving him a record of 129-79 so far this season. How will he fare in Week 15? His picks are below, with home teams listed second. To make your own predictions on this week's games, click here.
*Yes, Mike, we do. How did the [blowout loss to the Chiefs](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2013120808/2013/REG14/chiefs@redskins) further affect your opinion on [Robert Griffin III](http://www.nfl.com/player/robertgriffiniii/2533033/profile) and your future?*
Sorry, we digress.
Expecting a bounce-back effort from the Redskins behind Kirk Cousins, though they'll still fall on the road, where they've been terrible. Matt Ryan will take advantage of a porous Washington secondary that's allowing opposing quarterbacks to post a 101.2 passer rating. It might seem like the Falcons' offense is awful, but that's not really the case; the unit still ranks in the top half of the league and generally plays better at home. One thing that's killing Washington: field position. The Redskins' opponents begin their drives, on average, at the 32.1 yard line -- that's the biggest head start in the league. To put it another way, Washington ranks last in opponent field position. You get the point. Are you confused? #WASvsATL
I trust Chicago's passing game more than Cleveland's -- though the Browns' secondary is superior -- because you never know what you're going to get with the Brandon Weeden-Jason Campbell combo. Campbell was great last week against the Patriots (391 yards, three touchdowns) and effective against the Chiefs in Week 8 (293 yards, two scores), but not so much in Week 11, when he threw three picks and was sacked four times in the Jungle. (Does anyone call Paul Brown Stadium that anymore?) Look for Jay Cutler to attack with Matt Forte and Martellus Bennett, circumventing Joe Haden altogether. We should say the decision to go with Cutler is a bit surprising, given backup Josh McCown's performance Monday against the Cowboys -- and the fact that his passer rating of 109.8 ranks third in the NFL. #CHIvsCLE