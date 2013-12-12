Week 15 predictions: Dolphins drop Patriots; Lions rebound

This will be a really great matchup, although it would've been more exciting if Pittsburgh had beaten the Dolphins on Sunday to stay in the AFC wild-card race. If you're looking for something like "Anderson v. Bradshaw" here, forget it. Consider this: The Bengals have not posted 300 passing yards in 23 straight meetings with their division rivals. The Steelers haven't fared much better, as they've gone 15 straight games in the series with 280 passing yards or less. Now, Cincinnati hasn't been able to rush for a touchdown at Heinz Field since 2007, topping 90 yards on the ground there just once in that same time span. Given the fact that Ben Roethlisberger has thrown multiple touchdown passes against Cincy just once since 2008, it's clear we're looking at a close, defensive struggle here. The Bengals, who have only given up one 400-yard offensive game all year, allow the fewest plays of 10-plus yards in the league. So I don't see Big Ben street-balling his way to victory. #CINvsPIT