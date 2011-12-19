Week 15 observations: Eagles might be NFL's most dangerous

» The tight end franchise tag will be a bargain, and I had Jermichael Finley earmarked for it for the longest time. But given how that will go over with him -- I don't suspect he'd take well to getting tagged -- and after Sunday's drop-opalooza performance, and given all of Green Bay's weapons and their drafting prowess, I wonder if maybe they just let him walk. They won a Super Bowl without him in 2010, and he may rock the boat a little too much for their liking.