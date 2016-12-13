Week 15 NFL playoff clinching scenarios

Obviously, there is a lot at stake this weekend for the Dallas Cowboys, who are trying to overcome their second loss this season to the division-rival New York Giants. The Lions can also complete their stunning 2016 with a division-clinching victory on Sunday with a little help from the Packers and/or Vikings. Also in things we didn't see coming: The Chiefs and Raiders can both punch their tickets this weekend, legging out the defending Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos to the finish line.