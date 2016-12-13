Week 15 NFL playoff clinching scenarios

As hard as it is to believe, we've reached Week 15, which means there are a fresh set of playoff scenarios ready to unfold this weekend.
Obviously, there is a lot at stake this weekend for the Dallas Cowboys, who are trying to overcome their second loss this season to the division-rival New York Giants. The Lions can also complete their stunning 2016 with a division-clinching victory on Sunday with a little help from the Packers and/or Vikings. Also in things we didn't see coming: The Chiefs and Raiders can both punch their tickets this weekend, legging out the defending Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos to the finish line.
Courtesy of Randall Liu, the NFL's director of football communications, here's what can possibly go down:
NFC
CLINCHED: Dallas Cowboys -- playoff berth; Seattle Seahawks, NFC West title
ELIMINATED: San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago.
DALLAS COWBOYS
Dallas clinches division title and a first-round bye:
1) DAL win + NYG loss or tie
2) DAL tie + NYG loss
Dallas clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs:
1) DAL win + NYG/DET tie
DETROIT LIONS
Detroit clinches division title:
1) DET win + GB loss or tie
2) DET tie + GB loss + MIN loss or tie
NEW YORK GIANTS
NY Giants clinch a playoff berth:
1) NYG win + WAS loss + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie
AFC
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
New England clinches division title:
1) NE win or tie
New England clinches a first-round bye:
1) NE win or tie
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Kansas City clinches a playoff berth:
1) KC win
2) KC tie + DEN loss or tie
3) DEN loss + BAL loss or tie
4) DEN loss + PIT loss or tie
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Oakland clinches a playoff berth:
1) OAK win
2) OAK tie + DEN loss