Around the NFL

Week 15 NFL playoff clinching scenarios

Published: Dec 13, 2016 at 06:04 AM

As hard as it is to believe, we've reached Week 15, which means there are a fresh set of playoff scenarios ready to unfold this weekend.

Obviously, there is a lot at stake this weekend for the Dallas Cowboys, who are trying to overcome their second loss this season to the division-rival New York Giants. The Lions can also complete their stunning 2016 with a division-clinching victory on Sunday with a little help from the Packers and/or Vikings. Also in things we didn't see coming: The Chiefs and Raiders can both punch their tickets this weekend, legging out the defending Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos to the finish line.

Courtesy of Randall Liu, the NFL's director of football communications, here's what can possibly go down:

NFC

CLINCHED: Dallas Cowboys -- playoff berth; Seattle Seahawks, NFC West title
ELIMINATED: San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago.

DALLAS COWBOYS
Dallas clinches division title and a first-round bye:
1) DAL win + NYG loss or tie
2) DAL tie + NYG loss
Dallas clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs:
1) DAL win + NYG/DET tie

DETROIT LIONS
Detroit clinches division title:
1) DET win + GB loss or tie
2) DET tie + GB loss + MIN loss or tie

NEW YORK GIANTS
NY Giants clinch a playoff berth:
1) NYG win + WAS loss + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie

AFC

CLINCHED: None
ELIMINATED: Cleveland, Jacksonville, NY Jets, San Diego.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
New England clinches division title:
1) NE win or tie
New England clinches a first-round bye:
1) NE win or tie

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Kansas City clinches a playoff berth:
1) KC win
2) KC tie + DEN loss or tie
3) DEN loss + BAL loss or tie
4) DEN loss + PIT loss or tie

OAKLAND RAIDERS
Oakland clinches a playoff berth:
1) OAK win
2) OAK tie + DEN loss

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney not dwelling on Week 1 drops: 'I know I could have made those plays'

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney isn't going to let one subpar performance in Week 1 from tarnishing his confidence ahead of Sunday's game in Jacksonville. 
news

Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns says contract talks 'on hold' with 2023 season underway

Carolina Panthers star linebacker Brian Burns has made it known that he wants a long-term deal. On Saturday, Burns affirmed that his focus is now "all about ball."
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, LB Eric Kendricks downgraded to out vs. Titans

Los Angeles Chargers running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ and linebackers ﻿Eric Kendricks﻿ and ﻿Chris Rumph II﻿ have been downgraded to out for Sunday's road matchup versus the Tennessee Titans.
news

Browns WR Amari Cooper (groin) questionable to play vs. Steelers

Browns WR Amari Cooper (groin) is officially questionable for Monday night's AFC North showdown versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield details 'angry run' in Week 1 win: 'When you gotta do it, you gotta do it'

Speaking with NFL Network's Kyle Brandt on Angry Chats on NFL+, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield detailed the stiff-arm play from Week 1 that earned him the "Angry Runs" scepter.
news

Aaron Rodgers opens up on Achilles injury, recovery timeline: Rehab plan will 'shock some people'

﻿New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers﻿ broke his brief silence with an Instagram post Thursday, and on Friday, he spoke at length about his season-ending Achilles injury.
news

Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) questionable to play vs. Chargers

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) is questionable to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) doubtful, DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) game-time decision to play Sunday vs. Titans 

Los Angeles Chargers standout running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ is doubtful to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans due to an ankle injury. 
news

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (hamstring) among four Packers questionable vs. Falcons

Running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), and linebacker ﻿Quay Walker﻿ (concussion) are all questionable for the Packers heading into Sunday against the Falcons.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee), DL Chris Jones expected to play Sunday vs. Jaguars 

Would the Chiefs have won in Week 1 with Chris Jones and Travis Kelce? We'll never know, but we don't have to debate it in Week 2 because both will play against Jacksonville, coach Andy Reid confirmed Friday.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) expected to play Sunday vs. Commanders

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, who suffered a hamstring injury in late August, is expected to make his season debut on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday's edition of The Insiders on NFL+. 