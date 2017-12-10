Week 15 fantasy football waiver-wire targets

I'm starting to think we just can't have nice things this fantasy/NFL season. With Carson Wentz suffering a potentially season-ending knee injury (after throwing four touchdowns), there are likely a lot of teams headed to the next round of the fantasy playoffs in need of a quarterback. I have two options listed below, and you'll be able to find even more once Matt Harmon and Matt Franciscovich post their companion waiver pieces on Monday (Deep Dive and Streaming picks). For now, peruse these options and see if any are available in your league. If not, more help is on the way tomorrow. I've removed the FAAB suggestions because, well, it's Week 15. If you have any FAAB left, use it with reckless abandon.