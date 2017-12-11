Blake Bortles leads Week 15 fantasy streaming options

Since Alex Gelhar already masterfully identified some of the top waiver wire targets ahead of Week 15, Matt Harmon examined top deep league adds in his deep dive, and Marcas Grant supplied you with some players that can safely be dropped, it's my job to provide some streaming candidates at quarterback, tight end and defense for the upcoming slate of games. Keep in mind, most of these players/teams are bottom-of-the-barrel targets for deep leagues, and I'm not saying they're going to be top scorers at their position, but they should do enough to keep your team competitive in Week 15 if you need some assistance. So, let's get to it.

*Ownership percentage data from NFL.com fantasy leagues.

QUARTERBACKS

Blake Bortles vs Texans | 16.3 percent owned: The Jaguars much-maligned quarterback has top-10 fantasy finishes in each of his last three games with a fantasy points per game average of 22.06 in that span. Blake Bortles keeps finding ways to produce fantasy points for those bold enough to play him and has racked up six total touchdowns and thrown just one interception in his last three contests. A matchup in Week 15 against the Houston Texans sorry secondary that is allowing the fourth highest FPPG to opposing signal callers means Bortles can be added off the waiver wire and started in the fantasy playoffs. And with another favorable matchup against the 49ers in Week 16, Blake Bortles just might help to win you fantasy football championship.

Joe Flacco at Browns | 4.7 percent owned: Joe Flacco has actually been producing of late, throwing for 269 pass yards in each of his last two games with a 4:1 TD:INT ratio in that span. Those performances have netted Flacco 18.66 and 16.76 fantasy points respectively, which is a major progression from earlier in the year. With Alex Collins balancing out the Ravens offense, Flacco seems more comfortable and has posted a 97 passer rating over the last two weeks. He'll head to Cleveland to face a Browns defense that is tied for the most touchdown passes allowed, 26, in all of football and has just six interceptions all season. Don't expect any kind of ceiling from Flacco, but his floor should be enough to get you by.

Nick Foles at Giants | 0.1 percent owned: The most depressing news in the aftermath of Week 14 is Carson Wentz's season-ending knee injury. Now, Nick Foles will step in and attempt to keep the Eagles' stellar season afloat. Foles has a few factors in his favor in terms of his outlook for fantasy. First of all, he's insulated with loads of surrounding talent. From Alshon Jeffery to Nelson Agholor to Zach Ertz (who will hopefully be back) and a deep backfield, Foles has a plethora of options to help him produce. And the matchup against the Giants is favorable too, as New York's defense has just seven interceptions the entire season, and has allowed a league-worst (tied) 26 passing touchdowns. Foles has NFL experience and we've seen him produce before, so while he's a last-gasp option in the fantasy playoffs, there is some reason for positivity here.

Jameis Winston vs Falcons | 68 percent owned: I have said it before and I'll say it again. Right now, Jameis Winston is not a good real-football quarterback, but he remains an option as a streamer as a fantasy football quarterback. In Week 14 against the Lions, Winston went without a touchdown pass until the fourth quarter. But by the time the game was over, he had two scores and had piled up at least 270 pass yards for the second straight game. Obviously his two picks dinged his 14.4 fantasy point total, but he came through with a serviceable floor. He, like many of our streamers, is surrounded by talented options, which always helps when looking for upside. He has a decently favorable matchup against the Falcons who have allowed the sixth most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks over the last month. Just know, if you roll with Winston, you have to be prepared for a complete disaster.

Case Keenum vs Bengals | 24.6 percent owned: I mean, get with the program people. Case Keenum has produced at least 16 fantasy points in six straight games now, and has reached the 20-plus mark twice. Even in a bad matchup on the road in Carolina last week, Keenum managed 19 fantasy points thanks to his 280 pass yards, two touchdowns and 40 rush yards. And he did all that while throwing two interceptions and suffering through some awful drops by his top pass-catchers. A home matchup against a Bengals squad that is pretty much circling the drain at this point is exactly what Keenum needs for another ceiling-type of game.

Jimmy Garoppolo vs Titans | 9.0 percent owned: If Jimmy Garoppolo is still hanging around on your wire, he's worth consideration at the very least. Since taking over as the 49ers starter, Jimmy G has led San Francisco to two straight wins. He's also averaged over 300 pass yards per game in that two-game sample, and has proven he can move this offense despite the lack of receiving talent he has to work with. Not to take anything away from Marquise Goodwin and Trent Taylor, but they're definitely not A-listers. This week, Garoppolo gets a home matchup against Titans secondary that has been leaking fantasy points to quarterbacks all season.

TIGHT ENDS:

O.J. Howard vs Falcons | 9.5 percent owned: For some strange reason, not sure if it was injury related or otherwise, Cameron Brate played just 33 percent of the Buccaneers snaps in Week 15 following a two-touchdown game the prior week. Meanwhile, rookie O.J. Howard was on the field for 56 of a possible 69 offensive snaps, and hauled in four receptions for 54 yards (second on the team) and a touchdown. Howard should be added ahead of what could be a high-scoring affair next Monday night at home against the Falcons.

Vernon Davis vs Cardinals | 27.1 percent owned: The veteran has put himself back on the streaming radar following a seven-target game in Week 14. Vernon Davis' seven looks lead all Redskins pass-catchers, and while he only hauled in two catches for 26 yards, one of them was a touchdown. Davis has been frustrating for fantasy purposes the last few weeks with a combined 4/41/1 line over his last three contests, but he needs to be considered as a low-end option ahead of a Week 15 matchup against the Cardinals.

Charles Clay vs Dolphins | 14.2 percent owned: Throw away Charles Clay's stat line from Week 14 as the game was played in blizzard conditions. But over the last four games, Clay ranks third in Buffalo with 16 targets and has 12 receptions for 118 yards in that span. Reports out of Buffalo following Week 14 point to receiver Kelvin Benjamin having suffered a setback with his injured knee, and the injury could potentially sideline him for Week 15. That would open up more opportunities for Clay in the passing game, and his matchup against the Dolphins is favorable. Miami is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends this year, and that includes eight touchdowns surrendered to the position, making Clay an ideal streamer.

Trey Burton vs Giants | 3.4 percent owned: Trey Burton is a must-own at the moment, as we're unaware of Zach Ertz's status for Week 15. If Ertz (concussion) is cleared, Burton can be dropped, but based on his performance last week, 5/71/2, and a matchup against the Giants (the worst team in the NFL at defending tight ends) make sure you roster Burton in case Ertz can't go.

DEFENSES (D/STs)

New Orleans Saints D/ST vs New York Jets | 22.5 percent owned: The Jets starting quarterback is set to be Bryce Petty in Week 15, making the Saints a top streaming target in Week 15. Josh McCown's season is over after suffering a hand injury that will require surgery, so Petty is the next man up. Here's the thing: Petty isn't very good. On 133 pass attempts last season, he threw seven picks and just three touchdown passes. That means he threw an interception, on average, on every 19 pass attempts. New Orleans picked off Matt Ryan three times last week, and that was with a less-than 100 percent Marshon Lattimore. After 10 days off, the Saints D/ST is in a prime spot to produce at home against a less than mediocre quarterback.

Dallas Cowboys D/ST vs Oakland Raiders | 14.5 percent owned: The Dallas defense has taken advantage of some juicy matchups of late, dominating the Redskins banged-up offensive line back in Week 13, collecting four turnovers and notching two more in Week 14 against the Giants. Now, the Cowboys head to Oakland to take on a Raiders team that has failed to produce 300 yards of offense five separate times this year, and either punted or turned the ball over on their first eight possessions on Sunday. Dallas has allowed a combined 24 total points to their opposition in the last two games, and are trending up, both in real and fantasy football.

Buffalo Bills D/ST vs Miami Dolphins | 18.2 percent owned: When this article was first published, the Dolphins had yet to play in Week 14, but that shouldn't matter much. The Dolphins offense is one of the worst in the NFL averaging the fourth-fewest total yards per game at a rate of 292.6. Buffalo will welcome Miami into their cold home arena next Sunday, where they've averaged 6.7 fantasy points this season. Plus, the Dolphins are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game (11.17) to opposing D/ST units this season. It's not rocket science. The Dolphins are a team to target when streaming defenses.

Detroit Lions D/ST vs Chicago Bears | 30.3 percent owned: After a hot start, the Detroit D/ST has not been consistent for fantasy purposes in recent weeks, but they did get back into double-digits against the Buccaneers on Sunday. The Lions provided 13 fantasy points in Week 14 thanks to three sacks, two picks and three fumble recoveries. And that was on the road. Now, the Lions get a home matchup against a Bears team that's only won four games all season. Chicago is a bottom-10 team in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing D/STs on the season and average just 291.6 yards of offense per game, the third-worst mark in all of football. It's nice for the Bears when they can get their run game in a groove, but those opportunities have been few and far between, making Detroit a streaming option in Week 15.

-- Follow Matt on:

Instagram @mattfranchise. (Tune in to his IG Live sessions every Sunday morning.)

Twitter @MattFranchise. (You may @ me. I may or may not block you.)

Facebook Matt Franciscovich NFL. (Need them likes, yo.)