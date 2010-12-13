Week 14 quotes from 'NFL GameDay Final'

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"This is probably the most concerning injury that he has had in terms of playing the next game. If he had to play today, he would not have been able to answer the bell."
"Simply put: the greatest accomplishment in professional sports."
-- Michael Irvin on Brett Favre's streak of 297 consecutive regular season starts
"We thought this would be a rebuilding year for the Patriots with all these rookies playing. Forget about that, this team is legit. They probably are the favorite to win the Super Bowl right now."
"This young defense is starting to show up, make plays and if they continue to play like this, we'll know all of their names."
"They are by far playing the best football in the National Football League."
"Tom Brady is the guy, he's the leader. He's not relying on that great defense where he used to rely on for the Super Bowl wins; he is now the leader of this football team."
"When Michael Vick is able to roll to his left and throw back across the field, I don't think the entire NFL is prepared for a play like that."
"As a cornerback, you never risk a play of this magnitude at this time of the game. Tight game, make the sure tackle. You know you're not going to get the pick; make the play."
"Say what you will about Jon Kitna. He's earned a starting job somewhere next season for some team."
-- Deion Sanders on Dallas QB Jon Kitna, who threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles
"That's how you finish a football game. That shows me they're a heck of a playoff team."
"The only thing that scares me is this defense, this secondary. They gave up a plethora of yards rushing today."
-- Deion Sanders on the defense of the Atlanta Falcons that gave up 212 yards rushing against Carolina
"He's in a little bit of a slump right now and that will happen to a second-year quarterback. Right now Rex has to decide do you let him push through it, or do you let him sit and watch somebody else for a little bit?"
-- Steve Mariucci on New York Jets QB Mark Sanchez, who has thrown an interception in eight consecutive games
"You have a New York Jets team that is built for right now but you have a quarterback in place that's not going to be ready until later."
"He's not being mentioned amongst the leaders of the quarterbacks, but this guy is a team leader and a playmaker."
"This team isn't winning a lot of games but they are playing until the end. I'm proud of them."
Bob Papa Reports from Detroit:
"The New York Giants' strange odyssey to play the Minnesota Vikings ends on Monday night at Ford Field in Detroit. After spending time in Kansas City and never making it to Minneapolis, the Giants touched down in Detroit late Sunday afternoon. The Giants went through their normal pre-game routines on the night before a game with their team meetings and chair drill. They kept things loose while they were still trying to figure out when they were going to play and where they'd play by having a rookie talent show."
* Additional exclusive video clips from Sunday's NFL GameDay are available on NFL.com. Click on the video segments. These videos include:
New England Patriots the Best Team?: Fran Charles, Steve Mariucci, Deion Sanders, and Michael Irvin discuss if the New England Patriots are the best team in the NFL? Best team.
Favre's Ironman Streak: A look back at Brett Favre's streak of 297 consecutive regular season starts over 19 NFL seasons - Ironman streak.
Week 14: RedZone Top 10: Scott Hanson looks back at the 10 best moments from Week 14 on NFL Network's RedZone - RedZone.
11:30 p.m. -1 a.m.: "NFL GameDay Final"
Host:Fran CharlesAnalysts:Deion Sanders, Steve Mariucci and Michael Irvin "NFL GameDay Final" is the definitive exclamation point on Sundays providing unlimited highlights of all the games, plus post-game press conferences, interviews from the field and locker room, audio captured throughout the day and expert analysis.
NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the only television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log on to NFL Network. NFL.com is the exclusive Internet home of NFL videos and NFL Network.