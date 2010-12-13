Week 14 quotes from 'NFL GameDay Final'

"The New York Giants' strange odyssey to play the Minnesota Vikings ends on Monday night at Ford Field in Detroit. After spending time in Kansas City and never making it to Minneapolis, the Giants touched down in Detroit late Sunday afternoon. The Giants went through their normal pre-game routines on the night before a game with their team meetings and chair drill. They kept things loose while they were still trying to figure out when they were going to play and where they'd play by having a rookie talent show."