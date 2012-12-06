Week 14 predictions: Patriots top Texans; Ravens over Redskins

For the second consecutive week, the Pittsburgh Steelers need just 23 to win. The San Diego Chargers' defense has, for the most part, kept the club in games. The key here will be how that unit fares on first downs versus Jonathan Dwyer and the Steelers' run game. Provided a potentially less-than-100-percent Ben Roethlisberger isn't faced with anything much tougher than third-and-manageables, the Steelers should prevail. In case you're wondering, the Chargers' run defense on first down is ranked seventh in the NFL (4.06 yards per carry). I just looked it up because I felt you wanted to know. You needed to know. The Steelers must utilize play action and rollouts occasionally on the all-important down to keep San Diego honest. Or they can just wait for two Philip Rivers picks. #SDvsPIT