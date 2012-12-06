Week 14 predictions: Patriots top Texans; Ravens over Redskins

It's that time of the week. Picks time. It's also do-or-you-know-what time for several NFL teams, or they won't be playing football in January.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves in must-win territory after dropping two straight. Another loss, and the Buccaneers' conference record will fall to 3-6, destroying their hopes in most tiebreaking scenarios. The Minnesota Vikings desperately need to win, or they're done, too. The St. Louis Rams play at the Buffalo Bills with scant postseason hopes on the line. The Dallas Cowboys could really use a win, but thanks to the New York Giants' loss on Monday night, the Cowboys are still only a game back in the NFC East. Ditto the Washington Redskins.
Yep, it's that time of year. But before we get to it, we have some accounting to address ...
Believe it or not, I've gotten at least one score dead nuts in each of the last five picks columns. I don't know what to say, other than GET TO THE CHOPPAH!!!
Elliot Harrison went 10-6 on his predictions for Week 13, giving him a 100-43-1 record since taking over this space in Week 4. How will he fare in Week 14? His picks are below, with home teams listed second:
