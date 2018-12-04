Week 14 fantasy streamers: Pick up Prescott

The Eagles defense is just completely decimated by injuries and now has a short week to prepare for their road date against the Cowboys. Dallas has won four-straight games by eight points or less, largely by playing stingy defense and turnover-free offense. However, since acquiring Amari Cooper in Week 9, Dak Prescott has turned back into a stream-worthy option. In this span, Prescott is fantasy's QB12 in points per game, he's completed 73 percent of his passes, averaged 8.0 YPA, and also added three rushing scores. Further helping Prescott's Week 14 outlook are his considerable home/road splits. This year, Prescott has recorded an impressive 24.5 points per game at home versus just 17.8 FPG on the road. Meanwhile, the banged-up Eagles have allowed a 4.9 percent completion rate above expected (fifth-worst) and an efficient 105.0 passer rating (ninth-worst) since their Week 9 bye. This all tees up Prescott well as an under-the-radar QB2 streamer on this pivotal fantasy slate.