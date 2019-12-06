Week 14 fantasy matchups: Everything you need to know

When the Bills have the ball:Devin Singletary remains frustratingly under-utilized when Buffalo gets into scoring position, but he has 16 or more touches and at least 75 yards from scrimmage in four of his last 5 games. Baltimore's defense is obviously starting to get hot when it matters most, but Josh Allen's scrambling ability will always bail him out in fantasy football. With 45 yards on the ground or a score in six-straight games, Allen is borderline matchup-proof. John Brown has proven not to be matchup-proof after being held in check for his two lowest single-game receiving yardage totals against Denver (39 yards on 4 targets) and Dallas (26 yards on 4 targets). Brown likely won't have a huge ceiling game this week, but he should somewhat bounceback if Baltimore gets out to a lead and forces Josh Allen to the air. Brown also has the revenge game narrative working in his favor, and we all saw the power of the narrative on full display with Cole Beasley (6/110/1) last week. However, Beasley is a Week 14 fade because he'll have to do battle with Ravens stud slot CB Marlon Humphrey.