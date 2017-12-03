Week 14 fantasy football waiver-wire targets

[Cameron Brate](/player/cameronbrate/2550656/profile) still has a pretty high ownership percentage, but judging by the volume of tweets I received about people cutting him after a massive slump (four catches for 37 yards over the last four weeks), there's a good chance he's available in your league. And if he is, he's a great add and play this week as the [Buccaneers](/teams/tampabaybuccaneers/profile?team=TB) host the [Lions](/teams/detroitlions/profile?team=DET). Brate returned from the fantasy grave against the [Packers](/teams/greenbaypackers/profile?team=GB), thanks in large part to the return of [Jameis Winston](/player/jameiswinston/2552033/profile) under center. Brate's four-game stretch with one catch per game came all with [Ryan Fitzpatrick](/player/ryanfitzpatrick/2506581/profile) primarily under center. Winston loves targeting Brate, especially near the end zone, giving the Harvard grad plenty of upside against a [Lions](/teams/detroitlions/profile?team=DET) defense that has been beaten by tight ends several times this year (including [Kyle Rudolph](/player/kylerudolph/2495438/profile) in Week 12, who went 4-63-2 on four targets and [Benjamin Watson](/player/benjaminwatson/2506122/profile) in Week 13, who went 3-24-1 on five targets). (Percent owned: 15.5, FAAB suggestion: 5-10 percent) </content:power-ranking>