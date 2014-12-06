Week 14 Cheat Sheet

Bell has become the best dual-threat in the NFL. He's gone for more than 200 yards from scrimmage in each of the last two games -- with 204 rushing yards in Week 11 and 159 yards receiving in Week 13. The Bengals are giving up 125.1 yards per game on the ground -- they even made Doug Martin look spry in the first half last week. However, in their past three games they've given up just 71.3 yards per game on the ground while allowing just 12 points per game. If Cincy's linebackers can't stick with Bell out of the backfield, it will jumpstart a potent Steelers' offense and create a shootout the Bengals would rather avoid.