Week 13 value meter: Brady still the one

Published: Nov 28, 2007 at 01:42 AM

By Jeff Erickson

Week 13: Thursday Game: Green Bay at Dallas

Here are our rankings for the coming week at each position to help you decide your starting lineup. Our rankings are based on the following scoring system: three points for a passing touchdown; six points for a rushing/receiving touchdown; one point for every 20 passing yards; and one point for every 10 rushing/receiving yards.

Last updated November 27. * = check status (not necessarily injury status)

Quarterback

  1. *Tom Brady NE at BAL -- Note: Non-throwing elbow is a little banged up. He'll likely show up as his usual "probable" again on the injury report this week.
    1. Derek Anderson CLE at AZ
    2. *Tony Romo DAL vs. GB -- Note: Minor injury to his pinkie finger.
    3. Brett Favre GB at DAL
    4. Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs. CIN
    5. *Kurt Warner AZ vs. CLE -- Note: Sore ribs added to the medley of injuries he'll try to play through.
    6. Peyton Manning IND vs. JAC
    7. Carson Palmer CIN at PIT
    8. *Matt Hasselbeck SEA at PHI -- Note: Ribs feeling much better than they did last week.
    9. *Jon Kitna DET at MIN -- Note: Sat out practice on Monday with a sore knee, but is slated to return on Wednesday.
    10. *Marc Bulger STL vs. ATL -- Note: CAT scans for his concussion on Monday came up negative. We'll likely see him over Gus Frerotte this week, pending the NFL's standard post-concussion tests.
    11. Drew Brees NO vs. TB
    12. *Vince Young TEN vs. HOU -- Note: Mild ankle sprain.
    13. Matt Schaub HOU at TEN
    14. Jason Campbell WAS vs. BUF
    15. David Garrard JAC at IND
    16. Eli Manning NYG at CHI
    17. *Jeff Garcia TB at NO -- Note: Early back injury was a fantasy killer last week. Status for this week is still up in the air. He can't throw a ball yet. We might see Bruce Gradkowski or Luke McCown instead.
    18. Philip Rivers SD at KC
    19. *Kyle Boller BAL vs. NE - Note: Named the starter over Steve McNair again this week.
    20. *Donovan McNabb PHI vs. SEA -- Note: McNabb's status is up in the air for this week - coach Andy Reid said that he wanted to make sure that he's 100 percent before committing to starting him over A.J. Feeley.
    21. *Trent Dilfer SF at CAR
    22. Jay Cutler DEN at OAK
    23. Brodie Croyle KC vs. SD
    24. *Daunte Culpepper OAK vs. DEN
    25. Rex Grossman CHI vs. NYG
    26. Kellen Clemens NYJ at MIA
    27. Tarvaris Jackson MIN vs. DET
    28. *Joey Harrington ATL at STL -- Note: Will start even with Byron Leftwich available to play again. Somewhere, a tree fell in the forest.
    29. *Trent Edwards BUF at WAS -- Note: Named the starter for the rest of the year.
    30. *Vinny Testaverde CAR vs. SF
    31. John Beck MIA vs. NYJ

Running Back

  1. LaDainian Tomlinson SD at KC
    1. *Brian Westbrook PHI vs. SEA
    2. Joseph Addai IND vs. JAC
    3. Steven Jackson STL vs. ATL -- Note: Got banged up a little bit last week, but should be good-to-go again this week.
    4. Willie Parker PIT vs. CIN
    5. Willis McGahee BAL vs. NE
    6. Edgerrin James AZ vs. CLE
    7. Justin Fargas OAK vs. DEN
    8. Frank Gore SF at CAR
    9. LenDale White TEN vs. HOU
    10. *Earnest Graham TB at NO
    11. *Kolby Smith KC vs. SD
    12. *Ryan Grant GB at DAL
    13. Jamal Lewis CLE at AZ
    14. Clinton Portis WAS vs. BUF
    15. Marion Barber DAL vs. GB
    16. *Adrian Peterson MIN vs. DET - Note: Looks like he'll return to action, but how many carries will he get?
    17. *Maurice Morris SEA at PHI
    18. Maurice Jones-Drew JAC at IND -- Note: Late touchdown salvaged an otherwise ugly day.
    19. *Reggie Bush NO vs. TB -- Note: Played despite a painful shin injury last week.
    20. Ron Dayne HOU at TEN
    21. *Reuben Droughns NYG at CHI
    22. *Selvin Young DEN at OAK -- Note: Expected to return this week against the Raiders - how many carries will he get, and how many will Andre Hall get (if he can play)? All three running backs have question marks, and it's a late game again for the Twins - seems like the perfect set-up for a Shanahan screw job. If he's clearly the guy this week, he could very well be a top 10 back.
    23. Adrian Peterson CHI vs. NYG -- Note: Starting now that Benson is out for the year. Garrett Wolfe may take away some carries.
    24. Fred Taylor JAC at IND
    25. *Rudi Johnson CIN at PIT -- Note: Is he really back, or was that just a case of the Titans really missing Albert Haynesworth?
    26. Thomas Jones NYJ at MIA
    27. *Kevin Jones DET at MIN
    28. Warrick Dunn ATL at STL -- Note: Jason Snelling is now the new short-yardage back, taking away basically any chances Dunn might have had near the goal line.
    29. Julius Jones DAL vs. GB
    30. *Laurence Maroney NE at BAL
    31. Chester Taylor MIN vs. DET
    32. *Chris Brown TEN vs. HOU
    33. Najeh Davenport PIT vs. CIN
    34. *Brandon Jacobs NYG at CHI -- Note: Could very well miss a second game (hamstring).
    35. *Jesse Chatman MIA vs. NYJ -- Note: Left with a neck injury in addition to his ankle injury.
    36. *DeShaun Foster CAR vs. SF -- Note: What's it going to take for DeAngelo Williams to get more of a chance?
    37. *Andre Hall DEN at OAK -- Note: High ankle sprain against the Bears.
    38. Kenny Watson CIN at PIT
    39. Correll Buckhalter PHI vs. SEA
    40. *Anthony Thomas BUF at WAS -- Note: Dealing with a calf injury.
    41. *Aaron Stecker NO vs. TB -- Note: More carries than Reggie Bush last week.
    42. DeAngelo Williams CAR vs. SF -- Note: What's it going to take to get him some more work? Just four carries last week.
    43. Kenton Keith IND vs. JAC
    44. *T.J. Duckett DET at MIN
    45. *Fred Jackson BUF at WAS -- Note: In the mix with the Bills' running back injuries.
    46. *Michael Pittman TB at NO
    47. Adimchinobe Echemandu HOU at TEN
    48. Leon Washington NYJ at MIA
    49. Kevin Faulk NE at BAL
    50. Leonard Weaver SEA at PHI
    51. Greg Jones JAC at IND
    52. Ladell Betts WAS vs. BUF
    53. Musa Smith BAL vs. NE
    54. *Maurice Hicks SF at CAR
    55. *Jerious Norwood ATL at STL
    56. Jason Wright CLE at AZ
    57. Michael Turner SD at KC
    58. *Dwayne Wright BUF at WAS
    59. Brian Leonard STL vs. ATL
    60. *Ahmad Bradshaw NYG at CHI
    61. Michael Robinson SF at CAR
    62. *Shaun Alexander SEA at PHI -- Note: Status will be determined on Wednesday.
    63. *Travis Henry DEN at OAK -- Note: Expects to be healthy enough to play, if he's not suspended. We'll see.
    64. *Patrick Cobbs MIA vs. NYJ
    65. *Ahman Green HOU at TEN -- Note: No change in his status yet (knee).
    66. *Marshawn Lynch BUF at WAS -- Note: Unlikely to play again this week due to his high ankle sprain.
    67. *Larry Johnson KC vs. SD

Wide Receiver

  1. Randy Moss NE at BAL
    1. Terrell Owens DAL vs. GB
    2. Reggie Wayne IND vs. JAC
    3. Braylon Edwards CLE at AZ
    4. Larry Fitzgerald AZ vs. CLE
    5. Andre Johnson HOU at TEN
    6. Hines Ward PIT vs. CIN -- Note: Always feasts against the Bengals.
    7. Greg Jennings GB at DAL
    8. Wes Welker NE at BAL
    9. T.J. Houshmandzadeh CIN at PIT
    10. Marques Colston NO vs. TB
    11. Chad Johnson CIN at PIT
    12. Anquan Boldin AZ vs. CLE
    13. Bobby Engram SEA at PHI
    14. Joey Galloway TB at NO -- Note: Value hinges upon the health of Jeff Garcia.
    15. Torry Holt STL vs. ATL -- Note: Same issue as Galloway - no Bulger, big drop in value.
    16. Brandon Marshall DEN at OAK
    17. Donald Driver GB at DAL
    18. Chris Henry CIN at PIT
    19. *Plaxico Burress NYG at CHI
    20. Deion Branch SEA at PHI -- Note: Targets should go up with Hackett out.
    21. Bernard Berrian CHI vs. NYG -- Note: Amazing catch to put the game in overtime last week.
    22. Roy Williams DET at MIN -- Note: Should be productive if Antoine Winfield is out again, but then again, he should have been having a better year anyhow.
    23. Roddy White ATL at STL
    24. Jerricho Cotchery NYJ at MIA
    25. *Calvin Johnson DET at MIN
    26. Dwayne Bowe KC vs. SD
    27. Kevin Curtis PHI vs. SEA
    28. Derrick Mason BAL vs. NE
    29. Arnaz Battle SF at CAR
    30. Reggie Brown PHI vs. SEA
    31. Shaun McDonald DET at MIN
    32. Lee Evans BUF at WAS
    33. Justin Gage TEN vs. HOU
    34. Chris Chambers SD at KC
    35. *Patrick Crayton DAL vs. GB -- Note: Should return from the ankle injury that kept him out last week.
    36. Kevin Walter HOU at TEN
    37. Donte Stallworth NE at BAL
    38. *Steve Smith CAR vs. SF
    39. Reggie Williams JAC at IND
    40. *Isaac Bruce STL vs. ATL -- Note: Sprained left hand.
    41. *Santana Moss WAS vs. BUF -- Note: Heel injury is still bothering him.
    42. David Patten NO vs. TB
    43. Anthony Gonzalez IND vs. JAC
    44. Sidney Rice MIN vs. DET
    45. Muhsin Muhammad CHI vs. NYG
    46. Bryant Johnson AZ vs. CLE
    47. Roscoe Parrish BUF at WAS
    48. Ronald Curry OAK vs. DEN
    49. Marty Booker MIA vs. NYJ
    50. *Brandon Stokley DEN at OAK -- Note: Tweaked his knee in the loss to the Bears.
    51. Ike Hilliard TB at NO
    52. *Joe Jurevicius CLE at AZ
    53. Amani Toomer NYG at CHI
    54. Ted Ginn MIA vs. NYJ
    55. *Jerry Porter OAK vs. DEN
    56. Roydell Williams TEN vs. HOU
    57. Keenan McCardell WAS vs. BUF
    58. Brandon Jones TEN vs. HOU
    59. James Jones GB at DAL
    60. Mark Clayton BAL vs. NE
    61. Ernest Wilford JAC at IND
    62. Nate Burleson SEA at PHI
    63. Dennis Northcutt JAC at IND
    64. Vincent Jackson SD at KC
    65. Mike Furrey DET at MIN
    66. Devery Henderson NO vs. TB
    67. Andre Davis HOU at TEN
    68. Josh Reed BUF at WAS
    69. Drew Carter CAR vs. SF
    70. Laurent Robinston ATL at STL
    71. Brad Smith NYJ at MIA
    72. *Laveranues Coles NYJ at MIA -- Note: Probably a game-time decision again this week.
    73. *Santonio Holmes PIT vs. CIN -- Note: Probably won't know until later in the week whether he can return from his ankle injury.
    74. *Marvin Harrison IND vs. JAC -- Note: Colts are "hopeful" that Harrison can return from his knee injury this week. This is a pretty big game for them - potentially bigger, strategically, than the Patriots game earlier this year.
    75. *Drew Bennett STL vs. ATL -- Note: Aggravated his hamstring injury again last week.
    76. *Darrell Jackson SF at CAR
    77. *Javon Walker DEN at OAK -- Note: Only on the field for eight plays last week - should get more work this week.
    78. *Demetrius Williams BAL vs. NE
    79. *Antwaan Randle El WAS vs. BUF
    80. *James Thrash WAS vs. BUF
    81. *D.J. Hackett SEA at PHI -- Note: Out at least two weeks after re-injuring his ankle.

Tight End

  1. Kellen Winslow CLE at AZ
    1. Antonio Gates SD at KC
    2. Jason Witten DAL vs. GB
    3. Jeremy Shockey NYG at CHI
    4. Dallas Clark IND vs. JAC
    5. Donald Lee GB at DAL
    6. Owen Daniels HOU at TEN
    7. Tony Gonzalez KC vs. SD
    8. Chris Cooley WAS vs. BUF
    9. Tony Scheffler DEN at OAK
    10. Heath Miller PIT vs. CIN
    11. Ben Watson NE at BAL
    12. Vernon Davis SF at CAR
    13. *Alge Crumpler ATL at STL
    14. L.J. Smith PHI vs. SEA
    15. Chris Baker NYJ at MIA
    16. Greg Olsen CHI vs. NYG -- Note: A couple of bad drops last week.
    17. Marcedes Lewis JAC at IND -- Note: The only remaining healthy tight end for the Jags.
    18. Bo Scaife TEN vs. HOU
    19. Alex Smith TB at NO
    20. Leonard Pope AZ vs. CLE
    21. Eric Johnson NO vs. TB
    22. Randy McMichael STL vs. ATL
    23. Jeff King CAR vs. SF
    24. Desmond Clark CHI vs. NYG
    25. Quinn Sypniewski BAL vs. NE
    26. *Todd Heap BAL vs. NE
      Note: Still a week-to-week (hamstring) proposition.
    27. Will Heller SEA at PHI
    28. Ben Utecht IND vs. JAC
    29. Zach Miller OAK vs. DEN
    30. *Robert Royal BUF at WAS

Kicker

  1. Nick Folk DAL vs. GB
    1. Stephen Gostkowski NE at BAL
    2. Rob Bironas TEN vs. HOU
    3. Robbie Gould CHI vs. NYG
    4. Jeff Reed PIT vs. CIN -- Note: Check out the status of the quagmire before making your starting lineup decision.
    5. David Akers PHI vs. SEA
    6. Phil Dawson CLE at AZ
    7. Jeff Wilkins STL vs. ATL
    8. Ryan Longwell MIN vs. DET
    9. *Adam Vinatieri IND vs. JAC
    10. Shayne Graham CIN at PIT
    11. Josh Brown SEA at PHI
    12. Neil Rackers AZ vs. CLE
    13. Mason Crosby GB at DAL
    14. Nate Kaeding SD at KC
    15. Matt Stover BAL vs. NE
    16. Kris Brown HOU at TEN
    17. Lawrence Tynes NYG at CHI
    18. Jason Elam DEN at OAK
    19. Jason Hanson DET at MIN
    20. Sebastian Janikowski OAK vs. DEN
    21. Rian Lindell BUF at WAS
    22. Joe Nedney SF at CAR
    23. Morten Andersen ATL at STL

Defense

  1. New England at Baltimore
    1. Minnesota vs. Detroit
    2. Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
    3. New York Giants at Chicago
    4. Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
    5. Tampa Bay at New Orleans
    6. St. Louis vs. Atlanta -- Note: Quietly, this unit has improved considerably.
    7. New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay -- Note: Watch for Jeff Garcia's status. If they're going up against Gradkowski or McCown, they could be a huge play this week.
    8. Chicago vs. New York Giants
    9. Tennessee vs. Houston
    10. Kansas City vs. San Diego
    11. San Francisco at Carolina
    12. Seattle at Philadelphia
    13. Denver at Oakland
    14. San Diego at Kansas City
    15. Jacksonville at Indianapolis
    16. Washington vs. Buffalo
    17. Miami vs. New York Jets
    18. New York Jets at Miami
    19. Philadelphia vs. Seattle
    20. Detroit at Minnesota
    21. Cleveland at Arizona -- Note: Lots of yards given up, but also decent potential for turnovers. Adjust accordingly to your league's scoring system.
    22. Oakland vs. Denver
    23. Dallas vs. Green Bay
    24. Carolina vs. San Francisco
    25. Buffalo at Washington
    26. Green Bay at Dallas
    27. Baltimore vs. New England
    28. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh -- Note: Playing better as a unit, but unless the turf monster rises up again, this is a bad spot for them.
    29. Houston at Tennessee
    30. Arizona vs. Cleveland
    31. Atlanta at St. Louis
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Chris Johnson on breaking records, current Titans team and racing a cheetah

Mike Garafolo and Michael Robinson are joined by former Titans running back Chris Johnson, who discusses the single-season scrimmage record he holds and other topics.
news

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson aims to play '20-plus years,' then 'own an NFL football team'

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wants to play for "20-plus years" and, after that, he'd like to be an NFL owner
news

Patriots OL Trent Brown: 'I almost died' during IV issue last season

New England offensive lineman Trent Brown said Tuesday that he gave some thought to retirement last year after a problem with a pre-game IV before a game against the Browns put him in a Cleveland hospital and nearly cost him his life.
news

Chargers place OLB Joey Bosa, DL Jerry Tillery on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed outside linebacker ﻿Joey Bosa﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Jerry Tillery﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW