Week 13 storylines: Tebow Time, Pack attack and a dark horse

The Buccaneers won 10 last year and are very disappointed with their five-game losing streak. The Bucs have problems on defense, dropped passes on offense and a quarterback who is struggling. The Panthers lead the NFL in explosive plays (more than 20 yards), and Cam Newton is three rushing touchdowns away from the all-time record for quarterbacks. The Buccaneers are giving up 395 yards a game and the Panthers are starting to feed the ball to DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart more. Can the weak Panthers defense contain Bucs running back LeGarrette Blount and shake off a 1-12 road record over the past two years to put a dagger in the Bucs' season?