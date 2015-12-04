Week 13 Lookahead: Injuries, mediocrity spicing up playoff hunt

Spielman was kidding -- mostly -- but then he pointed to quickly turnaround teams that had made coaching changes as one reason. He extolled the work of John Fox in Chicago, in particular, who has the Bears in striking distance at 5-6, in part because offensive coordinator Adam Gase has worked wonders to steady quarterback Jay Cutler. And the Vikings' own Mike Zimmer, now in his second year, has them atop the NFC North with eight wins. Spielman didn't mention them by name, but other examples might be Jack Del Rio, whose Raiders are 5-6, Todd Bowles with the Jets (6-5) and Rex Ryan with Buffalo (5-6). And despite a recent four-game skid, rookie coach Dan Quinn got the Atlanta Falcons out to such a fast start at 5-0 that they are still 6-5 and in position to be an NFC wild card.