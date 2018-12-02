Week 13 Fantasy Live Blog: Packers fire Mike McCarthy

Marcus Mariota has battled poor coaching and injuries throughout his NFL career, but the pieces have begun to fall into place late in the 2018 season. Down late against the Jets, Mariota led the Titans down the field with his arm and legs, using the former to connect with Corey Davis for the go-ahead score. Mariota still has to play well more consistently, but the high ceiling remains for the former No. 2 overall pick.