Week 13 fantasy football waiver-wire targets

It's wild to think about, but the fantasy football season is coming to an end very soon for millions of players. That's because we're about to hit the most wonderful time of the year. No, not Christmas (although I am thrilled it's now socially acceptable to listen to Christmas music). I'm talking about the fantasy football playoffs. Week 13 is just around the corner, and playoffs could be starting in deeper leagues any week from here until the end of the season. With 12 weeks of statistics and film evidence, there are few surprises remaining for me to unearth in this column. That's why you'll notice this week's piece has a bit of a different theme: handcuffs. Handcuffing running backs is a poor draft strategy, but this time of year it can be an incredibly valuable strategy. With no more bye weeks, the need for rotational bench players isn't as important as having high-upside handcuffs who could inherit a massive workload. There are plug-and-play options and a streaming quarterback pick as well, fear not. And as usual, if these players are all owned in your league, be sure to check back for Matt Harmon's deep dive and Matt Franciscovich's streaming articles that will be posted on Monday afternoon.