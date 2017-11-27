Time to pack it in on Jordy Nelson's 2017 fantasy value

Your fantasy team suffered a loss. Maybe a player got injured. Maybe he's just not playing well. Either way, you get to play the waiver wire now. It's all good when you're looking through the list of names, hoping to find the spark that will ignite your squad to the playoffs and beyond. But when it's in the with new, it has to be out with the old. Sometimes, it's easy to see the player that no longer deserves a spot on your roster. Sometimes ... not so much. Don't worry. We're here to help. Consider us the breakup counselor that will help ease the pain of separation.

All ownership percentages based on NFL.com leagues

DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins (42 percent owned)

The DeVante Parker breakout isn't happening. Not this year, at least. Which puts us at three seasons and counting in which the Dolphins athletic receiver has failed to make the major fantasy impact many of us anticipated. Parker has gone six games since his last touchdown catch and it's been seven games since he topped 80 receiving yards. All the while, Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills, and Julius Thomas have all had blow-up games. In fact, per Pat Thorman of Pro Football Focus, the guys covering him are catching nearly as many of his targets as he is. This is no time to hold on to guys waiting for the turnaround.

Chris Hogan, WR, New England Patriots (58.9 percent owned)

Remember those few weeks when Chris Hogan was a thing in fantasy football? That was cool. That was also nearly eight weeks ago. After posting four consecutive double-digit outings, Hogan was merely mortal for the next three weeks. But he's also been out of action since Week 8 because of a shoulder injury. Let's face it, even Hogan's "big" games only landed him in the range of a WR2. He could certainly come back soon but will likely have to battle to regain his spot in the rotation. The upside he's shown so far this season just isn't worth the wait.

Bilal Powell, RB, New York Jets (84.9 percent owned)

Funny how life works out. At the start of the year, I was off nearly all Jets players -- except Bilal Powell, who I thought could hold some PPR value. Now it's past Thanksgiving and plenty of guys in green are outperforming expectations. Powell hasn't been one of them. He's continually lost snaps and touches to some combination of the ageless Matt Forte and rookie Elijah McGuire. Powell's big outing was a 29-point PPR effort in Week 4. Apart from that, he's only had one other double-digit week (10.30 points in Week 7). I'm sorry I doubted so many Jets. I'm also sorry I promoted Powell as much as I did.

Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers (93 percent owned)

I've been dancing around this issue for weeks, hoping that eventually talent would win out or that quarterback and receiver would find some sort of connection. Alas, we're five games into The Brett Hundley Experience and Jordy Nelson has been left behind. Even in a game where Hundley throws for 245 yards and three scores, Nelson posts just three receptions for 11 yards. In the past five weeks, Jordy has 13 total catches for 103 yards and no touchdowns on 26 targets. Davante Adams has become the go-to receiver in the offense and at this point, we have enough of a sample size to suggest this is the way of the world for the foreseeable future.

Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (60.1 percent owned)

We've been peeling off Buccaneers as the season has progressed. Let's add one more to the list, shall we? Cameron Brate hasn't had more than one catch in a game since Week 8. Over the past month, the tight end has a total of four receptions (12 targets) for 37 yards and no touchdowns. So much for having a former Harvard quarterback throwing to him. Where's the Crimson love, Ryan Fitzpatrick? Chances are you're probably streaming tight ends. There's no use holding a roster spot for Brate. If the matchup seems right, scoop him off waivers and plug him in. Otherwise, let him go.

