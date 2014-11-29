Week 13 Cheat Sheet

It's not Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady, because, let's face it, they aren't on the field at the same time. I'm expecting the Pats to go run-heavy, so the Brady matchup vs. the Packers' secondary will be somewhat mitigated. Mike McCarthy, however, will always chuck the ball around. Rodgers is the best at quarterbacking at this moment in time. He's nearly flawless in his decision-making, can fit the ball anywhere and is athletic enough to get out of trouble. The Patriots' secondary has played very well this season. Darrelle Revis isn't the island-version of himself, but he's played well enough to lock down top-notch receivers like Megatron and Golden Tate last week. That allows Bill Belichick to roll coverage to the other side of the field. How Belichick decides to defend Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson will be something to watch early Sunday afternoon in the hyped matchup.