Week 13 bold predictions: Raiders upset Chiefs in K.C.; Dalvin Cook dazzles

NFL Week 16 bold predictions: Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson show out; Bills exact revenge on Patriots
Will Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson continue to produce at a record-setting pace when the Rams and Vikings face off? Can the Bills exact revenge against the Patriots? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Jonathan Taylor-led Colts pummel Pats; Aaron Rodgers shreds Ravens
Will the Colts snap the Patriots' seven-game win streak? Can the Bengals bounce back? Is Aaron Rodgers about to pull away in the MVP race? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Cowboys' defense forces turnover bonanza; Rob Gronkowski goes off
Will the Micah Parsons-led Cowboys defense overwhelm Washington? Can Joe Mixon run over the 49ers? Is Rob Gronkowski about to go off against the Bills? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Mark Andrews leads Ravens over Steelers; Lions get first win!
Can Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews spark the Ravens' struggling offense? Will the Lions finally get their first win of the season? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Jonathan Taylor outgains Tom Brady; Rams receivers burn Packers
Will Tom Brady or Jonathan Taylor make a bigger splash in the MVP race? Which rookie wide receiver is poised to put on a show in a rivalry game? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Cam Newton posts five TD passes; Cowboys-Chiefs tops 100 points!
Is Cam Newton about to put on an epic show in his first home game back with the Panthers? What kind of crazy fireworks should we expect from Cowboys-Chiefs? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
NFL Week 10 bold predictions: 49ers shock Rams; Russell Wilson knocks off Packers in Lambeau
Will the struggling 49ers get their season back on track by knocking off the loaded Rams? Can Russell Wilson jump-start a Seahawks playoff push with a win in Green Bay? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Jordan Love leads Packers to win over Chiefs; Aaron Donald posts 5 sacks
How will Jordan Love fare in his first career start? What should we expect from Aaron Donald against the Titans? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Jameis Winston bests Tom Brady; Justin Jefferson cooks Cowboys
Can Jameis Winston exact revenge on the Tom Brady-led Bucs? Who'll win the Justin Jefferson-Trevon Diggs matchup? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Jameis Winston drops 5 TDs on Seattle; Derrick Henry extends wild streak
Will Jameis Winston take full advantage of Seattle's ghastly defense? Do the Eagles finally find their run game? Can the Bengals stop Lamar Jackson? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Cardinals suffer first loss, Lions bank first win
Will the Browns hand the Cardinals their first loss of the season? Do the 0-5 Lions get off the schneid? Can ANYONE contain Derrick Henry? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
NFL Week 5 bold predictions: Bengals beat Packers; Dak Prescott jumps into center of MVP discussion
Can the Bengals knock off the Packers in a battle of 3-1 teams? Is Dak Prescott about to hit the center of the MVP discussion? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.