Week 13 bold predictions: Raiders upset Chiefs in K.C.; Dalvin Cook dazzles

Published: Nov 29, 2019 at 01:34 AM

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 13:

Like I mentioned in this week's RB Index file, Dalvin Cook has a chance to make a splash Monday night in Seattle. The Seahawks have faced two top-five ground attacks this season, allowing an average of 143 rushing yards, 4.6 yards per carry and one TD in those games. That's a good sign for a Vikings offense that ranks fourth in rushing (142.5 yards per game). Cook will be the hero for Minnesota in this huge NFC clash when he runs for 200 yards and two touchdowns in a Vikings win. Jared Goff and Kyler Murray are trending in opposite directions. While the Rams passer has thrown zero TDs and five picks over the last three games, Arizona's rookie QB has tossed seven TD passes to just one INT in that span. And with the Rams coming off an embarrassing blowout loss to another mobile QB in Lamar Jackson, Sunday's NFC West clash bodes well for Murray. For my Week 13 bold prediction, I'm going to say Murray hits career highs in passing and rushing yards while leading Arizona to its first win since Week 7. The Raiders were absolutely dismantled by the Jets last week, and I didn't love it. I have the Raiders going all the way to the Super Bowl, but they currently hold the seventh seed in the AFC playoff picture. The turnaround starts this weekend against a huge rival in Kansas City, even though the stats are against the Silver & Black. The Chiefs have won four straight games vs. the Raiders and nine of the last 10; in fact, they are 11-2 vs. Oakland in the Andy Reid era. Derek Carr has never beaten Patrick Mahomes .... until Sunday! Carr bounces back in a big way to lift the Raiders over the Chiefs, paving the way for a saucy division finish. The Jets have won three straight, including an upset victory over the Raiders last week, while the Bengals are still in search for their first win of the season. The good news for Cincinnati: The Red Rifle is back! Named the starter again this week after riding the pine while Cincy tried out rookie Ryan Finley, Dalton delivers a convincing 17-point victory. With the Packers and Giants struggling to stop the run, Sunday's tilt won't be without a rushing touchdown ... OR EIGHT! Yes, you read that right. There will be eight total rushing touchdowns. With Saquon Barkley, Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams, Aaron Rodgers and Daniel Jones on the field, it could happen.

