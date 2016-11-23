Week 12 Next Gen Stats fantasy football matchups

The veteran has a strong chance to get off to a fine start in his move to replace Green as the top outside receiver. Top Ravens corner Jimmy Smith, who missed Week 11 with injury, has only shadowed when Baltimore has played a team with a clear-cut No. 1 wideout. That's not the case in Cincinnati anymore, so if Smith plays he will likely stick at right corner. The Ravens have had major issues at allowing big plays from their left corner position. Baltimore allowed 44 receptions, 570 yards and a whopping nine touchdowns to wide receivers lined up on the right side of the field through the first 11 weeks. Only the 49ers have allowed more touchdowns to right wideouts. For a comparison, the Ravens allowed the ninth-fewest yards to slot receivers (609) heading into Week 11 and gave up just 56 yards to Cole Beasley out of the slot last week.