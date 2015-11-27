Week 12 Madden Matchups

This is not going to be an easy game to win. The Patriots haven't really lost a game since Week 13 last season (they did lose Week 17 to the Bills, but blame Jimmy Garoppolo for that one). If you choose to play as the Broncos, you are going to need to take a page directly from the Rex Ryan playbook, a page I can only assume is stained with mustard, coffee or both. Rex Ryan reminded all of us just how frustrated Tom Brady gets when he is knocked down repeatedly. This Broncos defense is a faster and stronger version of the Bills. Send single or double linebacker blitzes as often as you can, but make sure that you're not sending either one of the two players you are using to double team Rob Gronkowski. On offense, it won't be easy, but you will want to make simple throws underneath to Demaryius Thomas and let him make plays to pick up extra yards. Try to limit the situations in which you are forced to throw it deep with the "Brocket Launcher."