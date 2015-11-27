Week 12 Madden Matchups

EA Sports
Welcome to the Week 12 Madden matchup preview, where we break down the three best games of the week from the perspective of the Madden player. So pick up those controllers and get ready for some gaming action.
This is not going to be an easy game to win. The Patriots haven't really lost a game since Week 13 last season (they did lose Week 17 to the Bills, but blame Jimmy Garoppolo for that one). If you choose to play as the Broncos, you are going to need to take a page directly from the Rex Ryan playbook, a page I can only assume is stained with mustard, coffee or both. Rex Ryan reminded all of us just how frustrated Tom Brady gets when he is knocked down repeatedly. This Broncos defense is a faster and stronger version of the Bills. Send single or double linebacker blitzes as often as you can, but make sure that you're not sending either one of the two players you are using to double team Rob Gronkowski. On offense, it won't be easy, but you will want to make simple throws underneath to Demaryius Thomas and let him make plays to pick up extra yards. Try to limit the situations in which you are forced to throw it deep with the "Brocket Launcher."
A rematch of Super Bowl XL, which many Seattle fans still feel their team had their first title taken away from them by poor officiating. Officiating aside, this is poised to be a fun matchup featuring teams that have both disappointed this season, for very different reasons. The Seahawks defense has struggled because their offense hasn't been able to stay on the field and the defensive line is not getting the same pressure it once did. Pick up the sticks and play as the Seahawks. The key to success is getting the running game going (whether you choose to force Marshawn Lynch into the lineup is up to you). On defense, you will need to blitz both K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner. If you get a free shot at Ben Roethlisberger, slow down and make sure you tackle him. The one thing you can't afford to do is give Big Ben free plays or extra time.
This game should be known as the future of football. The game features two of the best young quarterbacks the league has seen in over a decade. The only problem is that Titans receivers are looking like garbage, and their lack of a running game doesn't help matters. Play as the Oakland Raiders and show the city of Los Angeles who their next elite franchise is going to be. Winning this one is going to be simple. There is no need to blitz because the Titans O-line is weak. Press your corners and zero in on Dorial Green-Beckham. He is the only person not named Marcus Mariota that could potentially hurt you.