Week 12 Lookahead: Brock Osweiler crashing storied QB rivalry

But Osweiler faces a steep climb nonetheless. Quarterbacks making their first start against Belichick and the Patriots are 24-68. And quarterbacks who make their first or second career starts against Belichick and the Patriots are 1-8 with 15 touchdowns passes and 13 interceptions. To complicate matters for the Broncos, the Pats also have the league's second-ranked rushing defense -- New England's defense in general has been excellent and largely overlooked -- which means that Belichick, whose hallmark is taking away what an opponent does best, is likely to try to put the game into Osweiler's hands and let his defense, which came into this week ranked second to the Broncos in sacks this season, handle the rest.