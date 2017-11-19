Week 12 fantasy football waiver-wire targets

Bye weeks are now a thing of the past. From here on out, fantasy players have access to the full slate of teams and games to attack when setting their lineups. And this couldn't have come at a more critical time, as the fantasy playoffs are right around the corner no matter your league's size or rules. Below, I profile 14 players to add off the waiver wire this week, most of whom could provide immediate spot-start value. If these players are all owned in your league, be sure to check back for Matt Harmon's deep dive and Matt Franciscovich's streaming targets articles that will be posted on Monday afternoon.
I know Samaje Perine is probably owned in your very competitive league, but I need to do my due diligence here as well. Perine is available in plenty of leagues and is a must-add this week after the terrible news that Chris Thompson broke his fibula. Perine averaged over five yards per carry on Sunday against a tough Saints reun defense, taking his 23 carries for 117 yards. Perine could get in the mix as a pass-catcher too simply by default, which would help his weekly floor. He'll likely be featured heavily when Washington hosts the New York Giants in the final game of the Thanksgiving slate. (Percent owned: 56.4, FAAB suggestion: 50+ percent)
Years ago, Dion Lewis slayed the fantasy demon known across the land as #Belitricks. When Lewis landed on IR, the nightmarish hell beast returned to life and terrorized lineups. But, as in all good stories, our hero rose again. With double digit touches in five straight games, 55-plus yards in all five, and a touchdown in three of five, Lewis has brought relative peace and prosperity to the Patriots backfield. Be sure to pay this hero respect and add him off waivers if he's still roaming free in your league. (Percent owned: 26.1, FAAB suggestion: 20-25 percent)
Last week, with Terrance West getting healthier and Danny Woodhead returning from injured reserve, the Ravens told us Alex Collins would remain the featured back. Having been hurt by false coach speak in the past, I called shenanigans on this assertion being made to the media. Well, so far, so good on the Ravens coaching staff keeping their word. Collins was used on 63 percent of the Ravens offensive plays against the Packers, took 20 carries for 49 yards and a score, and hauled in four of seven targets for 22 yards. The Packers defense played well, so don't sweat the efficiency Collins put on display. Until Woodhead returns to a larger snap share (18 percent in Week 11) Collins will have flex appeal, especially as the team's primary runner. The Ravens host the Texans in Week 12. (Percent owned: 24.9, FAAB suggestion: 20-25 percent)
The Dolphins backfield is a full-fledged committee, which isn't great for fantasy purposes considering the Dolphins offense isn't exactly a high-scoring unit. That being said, the fantasy streets are rough these days for running back production, and Damien Williams and Kenyan Drake do offer some upside. Starting either requires a big-play or score to return value as their touch totals aren't enough to support a relative floor. Drake is owned in more leagues because he had the big game on Monday Night Football in Week 10, but in Week 11 it was Williams' turn as he took his first touch for 69 yards. After that nice start, he managed just 33 yards on his next 10 touches (Drake, for what it's worth, took his eight touches for 14 yards). It's not going to feel particularly good starting either back, but we're past the point of being super picky in fantasy this season. (Percent owned: 11.2, FAAB suggestion: 10-15 percent)
The Broncos are still deploying a committee backfield, but Devontae Booker is making a case for more work of late. Most recently he led the Broncos in playing time by a sizable margin (47 plays versus 28 for C.J. Anderson), and handled 19 touches to Anderson's 15. Booker amassed 98 total yards, but it was Anderson who found the end zone early in this contest. Booker is an excellent target this week on waivers, as he has the potential to be a fantasy playoff champion if he steals even more work in this backfield. The Broncos face the Jets, Colts and Reskins in Weeks 14-16, which could set up nicely for the second-year back. (Percent owned: 1.9, FAAB suggestion: 10-15 percent)
[Corey Coleman](/player/coreycoleman/2555333/profile) couldn't have drawn a worse matchup for his first game back from injured reserve, but the speedy second-year receiver made the most of his opportunities. Coleman saw a team-high 11 targets against the
[Jaguars](/teams/jacksonvillejaguars/profile?team=JAX) in Week 11, catching six of them for 80 yards. His next opponent doesn't offer up much relief either, as the
[Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN) have been pretty tough on opposing wideouts this year, but Coleman's immediate target share is extremely encouraging for his outlook the rest of the season. If he's still hanging around on the waiver wire in your league, add him before it's too late. (Percent owned: 40.1, FAAB suggestion: 30-35 percent)
</content:power-ranking>
Players on their bye are sometimes cast back into the waiver pool in leagues with shallow benches or many owners, so it's worth looking for Robby Anderson just in case (plus, it's amazing he's not owned in more leagues in general). Anderson has emerged as an actual No. 1 wide receiver for the Jets, with four-plus catches in four of his last five games, and a touchdown reception in four straight. He lands a tough matchup out of the bye (Panthers), but he'll be hard to sit given his big-play appeal and consistent stretch of quality play. (Percent owned: 40.7, FAAB suggestion: 30-35 percent)
If you haven't been watching Washington football over the past month or so, you've likely missed Josh Doctson's sneaky ascendance. His high watermark for yardage is 59 in Week 9, and he's caught just two touchdowns since Week 6, but on the field he's been looking more and more like the No. 1 wide receiver the team drafted in the first round last year. A blowup game is coming for Doctson, perhaps in the next two weeks against suspect defenses in the Giants and Cowboys. Doctson's playoff stretch is tough, as he faces the Chargers, Cardinals and Broncos in Weeks 14-16. Kirk Cousins has shown a lot of trust in his young receiver recently, targeting him repeatedly in tight coverage or when he isn't even open -- and Doctson has delivered. If he hits his stride in the next two weeks the matchups may not matter moving forward. (Percent owned: 2.6, FAAB suggestion: 20-25 percent)
The Jaguars passing attack hasn't been one to target much in fantasy this year, but Marqise Lee's volume is worth chasing. He has target totals of nine, 11, 12, six and 10 over his last five games. Lee will likely draw shadow coverage from Patrick Peterson next week, seriously dampening his fantasy outlook, but he has a cushy playoff schedule and is worth adding this week. After the Cardinals, Lee gets to face the Colts, Seahawks and Texans all in Jacksonville before traveling on the road to take on the 49ers. (Percent owned: 21.9, FAAB suggestion: 10-15 percent)
[Cooper Kupp](/player/cooperkupp/2557898/profile) will need to have a short memory after a costly drop and fumble against
[Vikings](/teams/minnesotavikings/profile?team=MIN). If he can get over that, he has a nice matchup on deck against the
[Saints](/teams/neworleanssaints/profile?team=NO), who have to travel to Los Angeles in Week 12. The
[Saints](/teams/neworleanssaints/profile?team=NO) are allowing nearly 60 receiving yards per game to slot receivers, where Kupp primarily lines up. We know
[Jared Goff](/player/jaredgoff/2555334/profile) has a connection with his rookie wideout, and those in a pinch for a flex starter or a sleeper might want to consider Kupp. It's also worth noting
[Robert Woods](/player/robertwoods/2540169/profile) was seen in a sling after the game against the
[Vikings](/teams/minnesotavikings/profile?team=MIN), but his injury isn't expected to be serious. (Percent owned: 14.6, FAAB suggestion: 5-10 percent)
</content:power-ranking>
Don't expect to see Greg Olsen in the broadcast booth next week, as the veteran tight end is expected to return to action in Week 12 against the Jets, per head coach Ron Rivera. If Olsen is still hanging around on waivers since the Panthers were on their bye, he should be a priority add at the position. Starting players right off an injury can often be dicey, as their fitness and playing time are tough to predict from our cubicles, but Olsen is a difference-making player and the Panthers desperately need pass catchers after trading away Kelvin Benjamin and losing Curtis Samuel to injury. (Percent owned: 60.4, FAAB suggestion: 20-25 percent)
Those who dared to stream and played Tyler Kroft against the Bengals were richly rewarded (as far as tight end scoring is concerned). Kroft plays 90-plus percent of the offensive snaps each week, and while his target totals aren't exactly voluminous (three, six, two, and six over his last four) his high level of playing time is noteworthy. Kroft plays the Browns next week who have given up eight touchdowns to tight ends on the year. (Percent owned: 10.0, FAAB suggestion: 5-10 percent)
[Charles Clay](http://www.nfl.com/player/charlesclay/2495139/profile)'s final stat line isn't exactly awe-inspiring (four targets, three catches, 27 yards), but that was partly because he endured five interceptions from
[Nathan Peterman](/player/nathanpeterman/2558191/profile) in the first half and then dropped a touchdown pass from
[Tyrod Taylor](/player/tyrodtaylor/2495240/profile). If Taylor starts again next week (as he should), Clay will certainly be back on the streaming radar. He'll face a
[Chiefs](/teams/kansascitychiefs/profile?team=KC) defense that has given up some big performances to tight ends since
[Eric Berry](/player/ericberry/496723/profile)'s early-season injury. (Percent owned: 17.5, FAAB suggestion: 5-10 percent)
</content:power-ranking>
[Jacoby Brissett](/player/jacobybrissett/2555261/profile) entered the concussion protocol prior to the Cotls' bye, but if he's cleared in time to play in Week 12 against the
[Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN), he'll be among the week's top streaming options. He'll be at home facing a suspect secondary that just helped
[Ben Roethlisberger](/player/benroethlisberger/2506109/profile) post his best fantasy outing in what feels like a decade (I'm exagerrating, chill). Brissett can post solid numbers in favorable matchups, which is what he'll have facing a secondary that has allowed 21 passing touchdowns on the year, second-most in the NFL. (Percent owned: 5.0, FAAB suggestion: 5-10 percent)
</content:power-ranking>
*-- Follow Alex on Twitter @AlexGelhar or "Like" his page on Facebook for more NFL and fantasy analysis. *