Week 12 fantasy football waiver-wire targets



The Dolphins backfield is a full-fledged committee, which isn't great for fantasy purposes considering the Dolphins offense isn't exactly a high-scoring unit. That being said, the fantasy streets are rough these days for running back production, and Damien Williams and Kenyan Drake do offer some upside. Starting either requires a big-play or score to return value as their touch totals aren't enough to support a relative floor. Drake is owned in more leagues because he had the big game on Monday Night Football in Week 10, but in Week 11 it was Williams' turn as he took his first touch for 69 yards. After that nice start, he managed just 33 yards on his next 10 touches (Drake, for what it's worth, took his eight touches for 14 yards). It's not going to feel particularly good starting either back, but we're past the point of being super picky in fantasy this season. (Percent owned: 11.2, FAAB suggestion: 10-15 percent)