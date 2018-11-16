Week 11's key characters: Amari Cooper, Andrew Luck and more

Marcus Mariota and Andrew Luck: Was there a more powerful, perception-changing victory last Sunday than Tennessee deep-sixing the Pats? While Mariota put together another strong showing -- tempering the alarm bells over his slow-developing career -- the football community is now abuzz about the bit-by-bit decline of Tom Brady. The Patriots quarterback and his entire offense were stumped by a phenomenal Titans defense allowing the fewest points per game in the NFL. It's a classic strength vs. strength tussle Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, as that Tennessee unit is now tasked with slowing the best version of Andrew Luck we've ever seen. The back-from-injury passer has flung three-plus scoring strikes in six straight games, while the Colts' ground game has come to life with 162.5 yards per outing since Week 6 (including a pair of 200-plus yard affairs).