Week 11 Next Gen Stats fantasy football matchups

What Prosise does do, however, is add an additional high-end threat as a receiver. The Seahawks are finding creative ways to get him the ball and lining him up all over the formation. Since his return from injury in Week 7 he has 78 receiving yards when not lined up in the backfield (slot or out wide). His 19.5 yards per reception on those plays leads all running backs who have played 10 or more snaps out wide or in the slot. For context, David Johnson averages 11.6 yards per catch on his receptions when lined up away from the backfield.