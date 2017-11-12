Week 11 fantasy football waiver-wire targets

It was a good day for some past stars of the waiver wire column, as Robert Woods and Robby Anderson (two mainstays the last few weeks) continued crushing it for fantasy. As such, I'll consider them graduates and focus on several other players worthy of your attention this week. You'll see a few frequent fliers here (especially one running back who continues to produce yet remains unowned in over 65 percent of leagues). A big trend on this edition of the waiver wire is players returning from injury, whether this week or in the weeks to come. There are quite a few big names who could be available in your league who will have something to say on the field before the fantasy season comes to a close. If these players are all owned in your league, be sure to check back for Matt Harmon's deep dive and Matt Franciscovich's streaming targets articles that will be posted on Monday afternoon.