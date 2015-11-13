Week 10 Lookahead: Can 8-0 Patriots exact revenge on Giants?

Perhaps they will. After all, the Giants' defenses that won the two Super Bowls against New England were not considered great until after the fact -- their victories upsets, with the first being one of the greatest in Super Bowl history. There are no trophies on the line Sunday, and the personnel is much less proven. But the Giants' defense, which once was the first piece of Belichick's legend -- his game plan from one of the Super Bowls for which he was the Giants' defensive coordinator is in the Hall of Fame -- could provide him with some more game film he would rather not see again.