Week 10 Cheat Sheet: Saints vs. Bills hottest matchup

The Packers' Week 4 drumming of the Bears birthed the Mitchell Trubisky-era. Chicago has kept the rookie in 45 rolls of bubble wrap since making him the starter. Will they open their new toy before Christmas? The Bears are running the ball on 60.1 percent of plays since Trubisky took over (the highest rate in the NFL). Expect that lopsided approach to continue with Jordan Howard facing a Packers defense that ranks in the bottom 10 in rushing yards allowed per game this season (118.0). Coming out of the bye, it will be interesting to see if Trubisky made any leaps in the mental aspects and whether his coaches are prepared to put the game in his hands yet. Each game we see brilliant flashes from Tru, but he hasn't strung together drives consistently. If the Bears are to open the offense this season, it seems like the perfect time would be coming off a bye versus a rival that is reeling -- Dom Capers' D hasn't rushed the passer in weeks and couldn't stop a one-winged, two-month-old hen from converting a third down.