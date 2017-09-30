Danny Trevathan suspended two games for Adams hit

Danny Trevathan's helmet-to-helmet hit on Davante Adams will cost him some playing time.

The Chicago Bears linebacker was suspended two games by the league for a violation of player safety rules. Trevathan was penalized Thursday night for a third-quarter hit on the Packers wide receiver, which resulted in Adams being taken to a hospital and diagnosed with a concussion.

The league said that Trevathan violated Rule 12, Section 2, Article 6 (i) which states that "there shall be no unnecessary roughness. This shall include, but will not be limited to: (i) using any part of a player's helmet or facemask to butt, spear, or ram an opponent violently or unnecessarily."

Trevathan is eligible to return to team activities on October 16, the day following Chicago's Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Christian Jones and John Timu should see increased playing time at inside linebacker with Trevathan out.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Trevathan said he wasn't trying to intentionally hurt Adams.

"I was just trying to make a play. It wasn't intentional. I was just trying to do my job and he ended up getting hurt," Trevathan said. "I'm sorry about that and I'm going to reach out to him."

Trevathan said he didn't believe he should be suspended for the hit.

"I don't think it should be a suspension, but you never know," he said. "I'm just going to send a prayer out. My main concern was that he's OK."