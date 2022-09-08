Week 1 Thursday inactives: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

- WHERE: SoFi Stadium
- WHEN: 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC
Bills
- WR Khalil Shakir
- TE Quintin Morris
- OL Tommy Doyle
- DE Shaq Lawson
- CB Cam Lewis
Center Erik McCoy has agreed to a five-year contract extension worth up to $63.75 million and includes more than $40 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
San Francisco tight end George Kittle has missed two straight days of practice with a groin injury, putting his availability for Sunday's opener in more doubt.
Christian McCaffrey was added to the Carolina Panthers' report Thursday with a shin injury but was a full participant in practice.
Perhaps you've heard Russell Wilson returns to Seattle on Monday night. Speaking to the media Thursday, the Pro Bowl quarterback predictably spun positive when asked if fans might consider him a villain following his offseason trade.
The Los Angeles Rams on Thursday announced general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have signed contract extensions that will keep them with the club through the 2026 season.
With the Packers looking to claim their fourth straight division title, Aaron Rodgers comments on how his NFC North rivals have consistently come up short during his career.
While preparing to face Titans running back Derrick Henry, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale sees arguably the greatest player in NFL history.
Michael Thomas enjoyed a record-setting 2019 campaign. Since then, we've barely seen the wideout on the field. After returning to the practice field this week, the 29-year-old said his goal is to be even better than he was in 2019.
Despite a shaky preseason, Washington running back Antonio Gibson is in line to receive the bulk of the Commanders' carries in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
