Week 1 Power Rankings: Texans crack the top 10

Denver seemed to be a popular choice in our **analyst debate** last week regarding what team would have the first pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. John Fox could very well turn this thing around, but with uncertainty up and down the roster, this organization can't afford any more controversial high picks. Von Miller was one of those in April, although he looks pretty darn quick. Meanwhile, it seems that neither of 2010's first-round picks will see the field much.