Week 1 bold predictions: Cousins lights up the Dolphins

Minutes after a surprisingly easy victory over the Colts in front of a delirious sellout crowd at Ralph Wilson Stadium, a beaming Rex Ryan will stride up to the podium and be completely incapable of controlling himself. Ryan will praise Bills fans for their raucous nature, hint that Tyrod Taylor could go to the Pro Bowl, and call his defense, "the best I've ever had." When a reporter asks a slightly leading question about his team's playoff chances, Ryan's confidence will explode with a proclamation that the Bills are the team to beat in the AFC East. As someone who observed Rex closely in New York, I am almost certain all of this will happen. -- Dan Hanzus