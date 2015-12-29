Weeden: We play extra football, Jerry's on his couch

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was openly disappointed with quarterback Brandon Weeden's 0-3 stretch in Dallas after Tony Romo went down, going as far as saying that Matt Cassel would have won those games against the then-undefeated Falcons, the Saints and the Patriots.
Weeden, who is now 26 of 42 for 305 yards and three touchdowns in two appearances (one start) for the Texans, remembers this well.
Weeden's response on 107.7 FM: "I mean, yeah. Absolutely. We get to play extra football and he'll be watching on his couch. That's what it's all about. We're playing for something and this is a fun time of the year."
Weeden went on to say some nice things about a Texans locker room that seems like a destination for second-chance players.
"Obviously a lot of guys here got my back," he said. "Nate Washington said some really nice things after last week's win, which I really appreciated. Everybody here has got my back. They understand how the league works. I think they were just as shocked as I was with some of the things that maybe Jerry or whoever was saying. It was kind of one of those things. Like I said, everybody here has my back. When it's all said and done, that's really all that matters."
There's definitely a side of Weeden that we didn't know, or at least didn't bother to try and find out before he was thrust back into the spotlight this year. The former first-round pick didn't have it easy in Cleveland -- who does? -- and was forced into an equally difficult situation in Dallas.
Jones walked back a bit on his comments during his weekly radio show on Tuesday. Although he was stumped by Weeden's success in Houston -- "I don't have an answer for that, I really don't have an answer" -- he didn't blame the skid on his backup.
"I don't blame it all on the quarterback," Jones said. "I think we should have won. We should have coached them up enough. We have not done enough things in some of these games that we lost on our way to this record that we could have won. You see other teams doing it, and you see another team doing it with our quarterback that left here and couldn't do it."
Though Texans starter Brian Hoyer is in the final stages of concussion protocol and could very well take the field on Sunday against the Jaguars in Houston, seeing Weeden get some inner peace as a starter while in a supportive locker room setting is a positive considering what he's gone through.