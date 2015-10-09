Weeden: I don't need Twitter telling me how to play QB

Brandon Weeden has seen enough from the roaming goon squad that has turned social media into a dystopian hellscape for struggling pro athletes.
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback acknowledged this week that he happily ditched Twitter after entering the NFL with the Browns in 2012.
"I was pretty interactive in college," Weeden said, per the Boston Herald. "I remember everybody that always talked crap, they never had a picture of themselves. It was some cartoon or something, and it was always probably a 12-year-old kid that damn sure never played quarterback, and damn sure never played quarterback in the NFL. I don't need that kid telling me, 'What the hell you thinking throwing to this guy?' I don't need that."
Weeden still maintains a Twitter account, but the Dallas signal-caller has posted just twice over the past two years. While not warmly received in Cleveland, Weeden called the attention in Dallas -- especially as the starter -- "just a different beast," saying: "I just don't listen to it. It's as simple as that."
Who can blame Weeden for logging off? Absorbing repeated slings and arrows of the mind from a horde of anonymous online hobby horses is no way to prepare for what comes Sunday: A critical and nearly must-win showdown against the hyper-focused Patriots.
Besides, he's already given us the greatest thing ever: