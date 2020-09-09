Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

The Titans' pass rush gets two key defenders at practice together for the first time.
Coach Mike Vrabel told reporters defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Vic Beasley will practice today.
The Titans signed Beasley back in free agency but he missed 10 unexcused days of training camp then landed on the non-football injury list. He was activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday. The team signed Clowney the next day to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million. Vrabel already plans to move the three-time Pro Bowler around to create mismatches.
The Titans open the season Monday night against the Denver Broncos.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Wednesday:
- The San Francisco 49ers have activated linebacker Fred Warner from the Reserve/Covid-19 List, the team announced.
- Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy expects safety Xavier Woods and cornerback Chido Awuzie to practice today after a good weekend of rehab and good reports from the trainers, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported.
- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said Josh Norman (hamstring) will not practice again today. The team announced they signed guard/center Jordan Devey to the team's practice squad and released running back Antonio Williams.
- The Philadelphia Eagles have signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill to the practice squad, the team announced.
- The Green Bay Packers have signed wideout Robert Foster and linebacker Scoota Harris to the practice squad.
- New York Jets wideouts Breshad Perriman (knee) and rookie Denzel Mims (hamstring) are expected to practice fully. Quarterback Joe Flacco, guard Alex Lewis, safety Marcus Maye, outside linebacker Tarell Basham and linebacker Avery Williamson are expected to be limited in practice. Running back La'Mical Perine (ankle) will not practice.