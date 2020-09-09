Around the NFL

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

Published: Sep 09, 2020 at 01:29 PM
The Titans' pass rush gets two key defenders at practice together for the first time.

Coach Mike Vrabel told reporters defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Vic Beasley will practice today.

The Titans signed Beasley back in free agency but he missed 10 unexcused days of training camp then landed on the non-football injury list. He was activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday. The team signed Clowney the next day to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million. Vrabel already plans to move the three-time Pro Bowler around to create mismatches.

The Titans open the season Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Wednesday:

  • The San Francisco 49ers have activated linebacker Fred Warner from the Reserve/Covid-19 List, the team announced.
  • Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy expects safety Xavier Woods and cornerback Chido Awuzie to practice today after a good weekend of rehab and good reports from the trainers, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported.
  • Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said Josh Norman (hamstring) will not practice again today. The team announced they signed guard/center Jordan Devey to the team's practice squad and released running back Antonio Williams.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles have signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill to the practice squad, the team announced.
  • The Green Bay Packers have signed wideout Robert Foster and linebacker Scoota Harris to the practice squad.
  • New York Jets wideouts Breshad Perriman (knee) and rookie Denzel Mims (hamstring) are expected to practice fully. Quarterback Joe Flacco, guard Alex Lewis, safety Marcus Maye, outside linebacker Tarell Basham and linebacker Avery Williamson are expected to be limited in practice. Running back La'Mical Perine (ankle) will not practice.

Related Content

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during an NFL football camp scrimmage in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (Ryan Meyer via AP)
news

Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow selected a team captain

Joe Burrow hasn't shied away from the spotlight or the podium since becoming the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 draft, and his ability to command a room has earned him a rare honor. The rookie QB was named one of six captains for the Bengals on Wednesday. 
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during the national anthem prior to an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 in Denver. San Francisco won 24-15. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Broncos LB Von Miller suffered dislocated peroneal tendon in ankle

The specific diagnosis for what Von Miller suffered Tuesday is a dislocated peroneal tendon, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The best-case scenario for recovery is three months, but the Broncos are expecting a longer timeframe for their star linebacker.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib (21) looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Rams, 30-29. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Aqib Talib, former All-Pro CB, announces retirement after 12 seasons

Five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib is done jostling with receivers. The former All-Pro announced his retirement after 12 NFL seasons.
news

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier officially retires from NFL

Since he sustained a spinal contusion on Dec. 4, 2017, Ryan Shazier has battled every step, believing he could one day return to the game. None doubted the desire of the Steelers linebacker. Wednesday, he officially announced his retirement from football. 
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks on from the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Chargers defeated the Steelers, 33-30. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Big Ben after missing most of 2019: 'I'm actually nervous for this season'

Ben Roethlisberger missed most of last season due to an elbow injury. Now the Steelers QB says he's actually nervous for the season to start.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) has a conversation with a Chicago Bears player after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Bears 17-7. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey signs five-year, $105M extension

Back up the Brink's truck: Jalen Ramsey's big payday has finally come. The L.A. Rams have agreed to a five-year, $105 million extension with their Pro Bowl cornerback, Ian Rapoport reports.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 in Philadelphia. The Seahawks won, 17-9. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Titans plan to move Jadeveon Clowney around defensive front to create mismatches

Jadeveon Clowney's former coach has new plans for him now that they've been reunited. Titans coach Mike Vrabel wants to move him around the defensive front to create mismatches.
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White 'still in shock' after signing $70M contract extension

Buffalo cornerback Tre'Davious White inked a four-year, $70 million extension over the weekend, making him the highest-paid CB in the NFL. White joined NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday and said he's still in disbelief.
news

Mike Tomlin: James Conner is Steelers 'bell cow,' 'primary ball-toter'

Throughout his career, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has preferred a workhorse running back to shoulder most of the backfield workload. 2020 appears no different. 
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Houston. The Texans beat the Jaguars 13-12. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

DeAndre Hopkins negotiated own contract with hopes of one day becoming NFL GM

DeAndre Hopkins had a hand in negotiating his new extension with the Arizona Cardinals, and it may be a prelude to what the All-Pro wide receiver has in store after his NFL career.
news

'Hard Knocks' recap: Chargers, Rams finalize rosters in season finale

Dan Hanzus recaps the season finale of HBO's "Hard Knocks," where the unfortunate injury to Derwin James materialized and the final cutdowns for the Rams and Chargers played out. 
