Around the NFL

Titans plan to move Jadeveon Clowney around defensive front to create mismatches

Published: Sep 09, 2020 at 10:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jadeveon Clowney's most productive season as a pro came in 2017 in Houston. It was also the one season in which he worked under then-Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel.

That year, Clowney compiled career highs in sacks (9.5), tackles (59), and QB hits (21). It must also be noted it was also the only year of his career that the former No. 1 overall pick has played in all 16 regular-season games.

The three-time Pro Bowler now re-joins Vrabel, this time in Tennessee.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson noted that Vrabel plans to move Clowney around the formation to get the most out of the disruptor.

"I think he has proven that he is a disruptive player in this league," Robinson said, via the team's official website. "He has played in coach Vrabel's system, where he puts him in a lot of positions, moves him around so he can be successful, and we'll do the same thing with him now that he is a Titan. We'll try to put him in spots and match up with the guys that we have on the team to try and stuff the run and get after the passer."

The Titans targeted Clowney to add an edge rusher, particularly with the uncertain nature of Vic Beasley's season. Clowney's ability to play on either side of the line will help the Titans' rotation and allow Vrabel to get creative with his matchups.

"There was definitely a lot of time and effort that went into this one," Robinson said. "We're just super excited that at the end there, we were able to work with J.D. and come up with a contract and add him to the team. I know him and his family, they're excited to get to Nashville. He's excited to meet his teammates and ready to roll."

Clowney's disruption factor, even when he doesn't get to the quarterback, immediately upgrades Tennessee's defensive front. With Jeffery Simmons expected to improve on the interior, getting edge pressure was the one possible weak spot in the Titans D. Robinson and Vrabel hope they've solved it with Clowney.

Related Content

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier officially retires from NFL
news

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier officially retires from NFL

Since he sustained a spinal contusion on Dec. 4, 2017, Ryan Shazier has battled every step, believing he could one day return to the game. None doubted the desire of the Steelers linebacker. Wednesday, he officially announced his retirement from football. 
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks on from the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Chargers defeated the Steelers, 33-30. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Big Ben after missing most of 2019: 'I'm actually nervous for this season'

Ben Roethlisberger missed most of last season due to an elbow injury. Now the Steelers QB says he's actually nervous for the season to start.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) has a conversation with a Chicago Bears player after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Bears 17-7. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey signs five-year, $105M extension

Back up the Brink's truck: Jalen Ramsey's big payday has finally come. The L.A. Rams have agreed to a five-year, $105 million extension with their Pro Bowl cornerback, Ian Rapoport reports.
Bills CB Tre'Davious White 'still in shock' after signing $70M contract extension
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White 'still in shock' after signing $70M contract extension

Buffalo cornerback Tre'Davious White inked a four-year, $70 million extension over the weekend, making him the highest-paid CB in the NFL. White joined NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday and said he's still in disbelief.
Mike Tomlin: James Conner is Steelers 'bell cow,' 'primary ball-toter'
news

Mike Tomlin: James Conner is Steelers 'bell cow,' 'primary ball-toter'

Throughout his career, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has preferred a workhorse running back to shoulder most of the backfield workload. 2020 appears no different. 
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Houston. The Texans beat the Jaguars 13-12. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

DeAndre Hopkins negotiated own contract with hopes of one day becoming NFL GM

DeAndre Hopkins had a hand in negotiating his new extension with the Arizona Cardinals, and it may be a prelude to what the All-Pro wide receiver has in store after his NFL career.
'Hard Knocks' recap: Chargers, Rams finalize rosters in season finale
news

'Hard Knocks' recap: Chargers, Rams finalize rosters in season finale

Dan Hanzus recaps the season finale of HBO's "Hard Knocks," where the unfortunate injury to Derwin James materialized and the final cutdowns for the Rams and Chargers played out. 
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, right, chats with outside linebackers coach John Pagano during drills during an NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

Broncos LB Von Miller undergoes MRI after suffering lower leg injury in practice

Multi-time Pro Bowl and All Pro Broncos linebacker Von Miller suffered a lower leg injury in practice on Tuesday and will undergo an MRI to determine its severity, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Members of the Denver Broncos take part in drills during an NFL football practice in empty Empower Field at Mile High, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

Broncos to host limited fans at home games beginning in Week 3

The Denver Broncos announced on Tuesday plans to slowly welcome fans back inside Empower Field at Mile High. Beginning on Sept. 27 when the team hosts the Buccaneers, 5,700 members of the Broncos faithful will be permitted to attend home games.
Eight positive cases in latest COVID-19 testing data from NFL, NFLPA
news

Eight positive cases in latest COVID-19 testing data from NFL, NFLPA

The NFL and NFLPA announced on Tuesday its testing results for the period of time from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5 and there were eight confirmed positives.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) is seen during an NFL football workout, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Fournette on joining Brady's Bucs: 'For the first time in my life, I really have a quarterback'

It didn't take long for Leonard Fournette to take shots at his former quarterbacks in Jacksonville. The RB said now that he's with Tom Brady, this is the first time in his life he's really had a QB.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL