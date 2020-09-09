Titans plan to move Jadeveon Clowney around defensive front to create mismatches

Jadeveon Clowney's most productive season as a pro came in 2017 in Houston. It was also the one season in which he worked under then-Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel.

That year, Clowney compiled career highs in sacks (9.5), tackles (59), and QB hits (21). It must also be noted it was also the only year of his career that the former No. 1 overall pick has played in all 16 regular-season games.

The three-time Pro Bowler now re-joins Vrabel, this time in Tennessee.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson noted that Vrabel plans to move Clowney around the formation to get the most out of the disruptor.

"I think he has proven that he is a disruptive player in this league," Robinson said, via the team's official website. "He has played in coach Vrabel's system, where he puts him in a lot of positions, moves him around so he can be successful, and we'll do the same thing with him now that he is a Titan. We'll try to put him in spots and match up with the guys that we have on the team to try and stuff the run and get after the passer."

The Titans targeted Clowney to add an edge rusher, particularly with the uncertain nature of Vic Beasley's season. Clowney's ability to play on either side of the line will help the Titans' rotation and allow Vrabel to get creative with his matchups.

"There was definitely a lot of time and effort that went into this one," Robinson said. "We're just super excited that at the end there, we were able to work with J.D. and come up with a contract and add him to the team. I know him and his family, they're excited to get to Nashville. He's excited to meet his teammates and ready to roll."